Norris completes free practice hat-trick

Ahead of today's sole practice session the air temperature is 20 degrees C, while the track temperature is also 20 degrees. Along with heavy overnight rain, there has been further rain this morning which interrupted the F1 Academy qualifying, however, this was interspersed with bright sunshine. Nonetheless, Race Control declares this to be a wet track so initially Inters will be the order of the day.

Norris set the pace in both of yesterday's session but it was the pace of the Aston Martins that truly impressed, unlike Ferrari where both drivers were struggling.

Conditions are expected to change throughout the weekend, which will give the likes of Verstappen cause for some optimism, while the sheer number of incidents, particularly in FP2, confirm that this is a track to be respected.

Stroll had a particularly heavy crash, and there were fears he might not participate today, but he appears fine. There were also a couple of spins for Hamilton, such is Ferrari's struggle here.

The lights go green but there is no immediate rush to action.

Eventually Hadjar, who missed most of FP2 due to a technical issue, breaks the deadlock. He completes a lap on the green-banded rubber before pitting. "The track is very green," he reports. The RB driver has had a complete (new) engine change overnight.

Antonelli and Hulkenberg head out, on mediums and hards, respectively.

Antonelli posts a benchmark 33.360, the Italian having missed much of FP1 after beaching the car.

Hulkenberg responds with a 17.495 as more drivers head out, a couple still sticking with Inters.

Hulkenberg improves to 13.485 but is demoted when Colapinto crosses the line at 13.374. Hulkenberg responds with a 12.612.

Following an installation lap the sidepods on both sides of Hamilton's car have been removed,

After 15 minutes only five drivers have posted times, Bortoleto (hards) topping the timesheets with a 12.014. Antonelli (mediums) goes second with a 12.061.

Stroll heads out along with his teammate, both on softs.

The Canadian crosses the line at 11.854, but Antonelli responds with an 11.187.

An 11.082 sees Alonso go top, 0.772s up on his teammate.

Norris posts a 10.262, while his teammate is just 0.071s off the pace, with Verstappen third, 0.760s behind. However, the McLarens are on softs and the Dutchman on mediums.

Bearman (fifth) is the highest-placed hard runner.

Russell goes sixth with exactly the same time as his Mercedes teammate.

Hamilton goes seventh (11.243), just ahead of his teammate, both on the mediums.

Hadjar goes third on the softs, as Stroll improves to sixth.

Verstappen looks set to improve until encountering a slower car in Turn 12, nonetheless he still goes third with a 10.703 on the mediums.

Leclerc improves to fifth (10.912), but is demoted when his teammate stops the clock at 10.566.

Quickest in S1, Piastri goes top with a 10.120, 0.142s up on his teammate.

Bearman - still on the hards - goes fourth with a 10.626.

"These guys just sit in the middle of the track," complains Lawson as he improves to seventh on mediums.

Leclerc improves to fifth but remains behind his teammate.

Sainz goes seventh while his teammate, who is struggling with his tyres, is currently eleventh.

A misunderstanding almost sees Verstappen and Gasly come to grief.

Ahead of the final assault, the Aston Martins are down in thirteenth and fourteenth, but we're pretty sure that won't be for long.

"I have a problem with the downshift paddle," reports Antonelli.

Quickest in all three sectors, Norris crosses the line at 8.972 which is quicker than last year's pole.

Verstappen, now on softs, posts a PB in S1. There's another in S2 as Piastri also appears to be down on Norris.

Verstappen goes second with a 9.925, but is demoted when Piastri responds with a 9.214, albeit 0.242s down on his McLaren teammate.

Russell goes third (9.858) and Tsunoda fifth (10.349).

Stroll goes fifth with a 10.103 as Hadjar goes sixth (10.166).

PBs in the opening two sectors but Alonso has to abort when he encounters Russell who looks as though he was about to pit.

"They don't look in the mirrors, mate," complains the Spaniard at what could have been a nasty incident. Alonso is forced to take the pit lane, which he drives straight through.

Meanwhile, Sainz has improved to fourth with a 9.913.

The Russell/Alonso incident will be investigated after the session.

Albon goes seventh with a 10.099.

Sainz improves to tenth on his second flyer on his current set of softs.

Gasly is clearly frustrated when impeded by his Alpine teammate.

In the final moments Piastri goes quickest in S3 but fails to improve his overall time.

Leclerc goes sixth with a 9.938 having posted two personal bests.

"Man, this guy is a complete idiot," says Stroll of Tsunoda, who also appeared to block Antonelli.

The session ends. Norris is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc, Albon, Stroll, Hadjar and Alonso.

Lawson is eleventh, ahead of Tsunoda, Bortoleto, Hamilton, Bearman, Hulkenberg, Antonelli, Ocon, Gasly and Colapinto.