Norris holds off Piastri for Hungary win

Readers of a certain vintage may remember the 1990 event here, when Thierry Boutsen scored an against-the-odds victory by maintaining station and simply not allowing any one to pass, much like Gilles at Jarama almost a decade earlier, and let's not forget Ayrton holding off a frantic Nigel at Monaco.

While everyone focusses on the run to the first corner, the fact is that being one of those circuits where it is notoriously difficult to overtake, Charles Leclerc could take a leaf out of Boutsen's playbook, or indeed that of the former Ferrari legend, today simply by applying the 'they shall not pass' mantra.

It's a pity that Lewis won't be there to help him, but at present the seven-time champion has his own issues with which to deal.

Of course, there is that long run to Turn 1, and these days there is also the question of strategy.

Having taken a shock pole, a shock win might be too much to ask for, but surely nobody would deny Charles and his team something today.

Whatever the Monegasque does the McLaren pair will continue their championship battle, and while victory will either close or open the gap at the top, there is also the psychological effect of going into the break with a win.

George has looked good all weekend, while teammate Kimi was one of those caught out be the ever-changing conditions yesterday, conditions that caught out many including the McLaren pair.

Then there's Aston Martin, and at a time Lewis is suggesting that he's 'past it', fellow veteran Fernando demonstrates that there remains plenty of life in that particular old dog.

Where this weekend's revival comes from, nobody knows, but with Adrian on the payroll we can take a guess.

Gabriel qualifies ahead of his teammate and indeed Max, the Brazilian continuing to impress in the Stake, while Lawson gets the better of his teammate once again. Credit also to Oliver, who starts just ahead of Lewis.

Having taken on a new engine overnight, Yuki will start from the pitlane, the Japanese driver facing a long, frustrating afternoon.

There has been talk of rain, indeed a repeat of the changing conditions witnessed in Belgium, but this does not now appear to be the case. That said, there was a brief shower early this morning, following overnight rain, and as we saw yesterday, if only with the wind and track evolution, things can change... quickly, and while it is bright and sunny at present there are some very dark clouds in the distance.

Consequently, a two-stop strategy using mainly hards and mediums is clearly the fastest. The one-stop running mediums and hard could work for those in the midfield aiming to extend their stints by managing thermal degradation, and hoping for significantly lower temperatures than those seen on Friday and yesterday morning.

Among the two-stop options, the strategy involving all three compounds cannot be ruled out, starting on softs to try and make up places early on and then potentially exploiting clean air after the first pit stop, something that Lewis might consider. Finally, as we know, overtaking is far from easy here and the undercut is highly effective.

While the McLaren pair have one set of fresh hards each, the Ferraris, Mercedes and Max have two, each has one set of fresh mediums.

Talking of Max, while we have learned never to write him off, looking at the RB21 this weekend even the lowest step on the podium appears to be one step too far.

Air temperature is currently 22 degrees C, while the track temperature is 38 degrees, cooler than Friday and Saturday. There's a strong headwind into Turn 1.

The pitlane opens and Bortoleto leads the way, followed by Piastri, Hamilton, Lawson and Hadjar.

All are starting on mediums bar Hamilton and Gasly who are on hards and Sainz, Hulkenberg and Albon who are on softs. Fresh rubber for all bar Alonso and Stroll.

They head off on the formation lap, all get away cleanly.

The grid forms.

They're away! Leclerc gets away brilliantly, while Norris moves right across the track in order to get on the inside of Piastri into Turn 1,

However, the Briton loses out and as Russell is on the outside of Piastri heading into the opening corner, Alonso is on the outside of Norris.

Round they go and as they come out of the hairpin Russell falls behind Piastri while Alonso is on the inside of Norris for Turn 2. Through Turn 3 and Alonso remains ahead of Norris who has dropped from third to fifth in three corners. Indeed, Bortoleto is all over the McLaren driver.

At the end of Lap 1, it's Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Alonso, Norris, Bortoleto, Stroll, Lawson, Verstappen and Bearman. Verstappen is down to ninth and Hamilton down to 14th.

Verstappen passes Lawson for 8th.

At the start of Lap 3, Norris passes Alonso into Turn 1 as Verstappen subsequently passes Stroll for seventh.

Leading by 1.6s, Leclerc posts a new fastest lap (22.495).

Verstappen is all over Bortoleto. "Let's get through these ASAP," the Dutchman is told.

Bortoleto has been noted for making a false start, as has teammate Hulkenberg.

4.2s down on Norris, Alonso leads a DRS train that essentially comprises the rest of the field.

"Mate, my hand is ****, I took all the gravel," complains Hadjar. The RB driver got a load of gravel thrown up by a car he was following at the start.

No further investigation of Bortoleto's start.

Piastri is asked if a one-stop is possible. "Difficult to know," he admits.

Hulkenberg gets a 5s time penalty for a false start.

"What's going on with these cuts," asks Leclerc, though it isn't clear what he is referring to.

"We need to get past Russell," Norris is urged.

After 12 laps, Alonso has dropped 10.8s behind Norris. Antonelli and Hamilton remain thirteenth and fourteenth.

Colapinto pits at the end of Lap 13.

Next time around Ocon and Albon stop, followed by Sainz at the end of Lap 15.

"We think the wide line in Turn 2 is better," Norris is advised.

"Use the pace, start to push," Piastri is told as Alonso suddenly up his pace.

Verstappen pits at the end of Lap 17, the Dutchman rejoining in 16th, behind Hulkenberg and ahead of Sainz.

"Polan A minus 5," Norris is told. "Box to overtake this lap," his teammate is told.

Piastri pits at the end of Lap 18 and rejoins in 5th ahead of Bortoleto.

"Box, box," Leclerc is told as Ferrari react to Piastri's undercut. Russell also pits.