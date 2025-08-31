Piastri extends title lead with Zandvoort win

Despite the wishful thinking from certain sections of the media, it is unlikely that the Weather Gods will play a part in today's race, certainly in terms of rainfall. On the other hand, they could continue blasting the seaside track with strong gusts of wind... or seagulls!

Norris had looked strong in all three practice sessions, but a minor mistake - thought to be wind assisted - when it mattered in Q3 meant his teammate was able to capitalise.

Nonetheless, the Briton has looked remarkably self-assured all weekend, suggesting that perhaps he turned a psychological corner over the break.

That said, teammate Piastri looks as determined and ruthless as ever.

Thankfully, Mclaren allows its drivers to race - up to a certain point - and consequently that short blast to the opening corner will be vital, however while the Papaya pair focus on one another the likes of Verstappen will be keen to take advantage.

Right up there in the mix is Hadjar, enjoying his best ever starting position, the Frenchman coming on in leaps and bounds... as is his team.

Behind the RB we have the Mercedes of Russell, the Ferraris, teammate Lawson, Sainz and Alonso, who, despite disappointing in qualifying, should never be written off.

As we always say a race cannot be won in the first corner - or first lap - but it can be lost, as can the championship. There are nine more races to go and both Norris and Piastri would do well to remember that.

It is with some irony that due to the numerous and various incidents thus far this weekend, sections of the media are finally waking up to what a great little track this is, how sad that in the pursuit of (more) money and 'the look' Zandvoort is to be dropped after next year's race. Then again, at a time the likes of Spa and Imola are fighting for survival should anyone be surprised?

Although simulations suggest that a two-stop strategy has a slight advantage in terms of overall time, it is expected that the teams will try and make a single stop, because track position established on the opening lap is all important.

Consequently, Pirelli believes that a strategy based on a first stint on the medium and a second with the hard is the most likely, as it allows teams to cover for the possibility of rain or a Safety Car. For those opting for a two-stop the most likely choice is to use all three compounds, also because only McLaren and Aston Martin have two sets of hards available and Hadjar has two mediums.

Those starting on a one-stop strategy are likely to make their stop from around Lap 28, while - dependent on whether they started on the medium or soft - those on a two stopper will begin to pit around Lap 13 (soft) or Lap 18) medium.

The increase in the pit lane speed limit from 60 to 80 km/h will have a significant impact on the time lost during a pit stop, dropping from around 22 seconds to 19 or 20. However, that's not enough to make the two-stop really attractive. As for the undercut, we saw here last year that it is very effective which is one more factor to take into consideration.

Having taken on a new engine overnight Bearman will start from the pitlane.

Going slightly off tangent, a good friend sent me a link to the Mahle Powertrains website yesterday. At the top of the homepage is a picture of Mike Costin and Keith Duckworth since Cosworth - for it is they - is owned by the Northampton-based company.

This being the Dutch Grand Prix, fans of a certain vintage will appreciate that Zandvoort plays a significant part in Cosworth's history and consequently that of F1, worth remembering at a time Liberty Media is pushing the 75th Anniversary narrative for Cosworth was a major factor over many of those 75 seasons.

The pitlane opens and Hamilton leads the way, followed by Alonso, Antonelli, Bearman and Bortoleto.

Air temperature is 20 degrees C, while the track temperature is 28 degrees.

Piastri complains of a whistling noise in his helmet.

A number of drivers, including Verstappen and Hamilton, are to be investigated after the race for failing to keep to the maximum delta time on their out laps.

We're not sure what meteorological service they are using but Race Control says there is a 60% chance of rain. Sorry, we don't buy it.

All are starting on mediums bar Verstappen, Tsunoda, Colapinto and Hulkenberg who are on softs and the Haas pair who are on hards. All are on fresh rubber.

They head off on the formation lap, a slight lock-up for Hadjar in Turn 1.

The grid forms.

They're away! Piastri and Norris both get away well, as does Verstappen. Into Turn 1, the Dutchman attempts to go around the outside of the Australian but is unable to make it stick. Indeed, as he exits the corner the Red Bull driver loses a little pace allowing Norris to come back at him. Around two Verstappen edges ahead of Norris but as he goes off the racing line his rear begins to get loose, he does brilliantly to hold it together whilst keeping Norris at bay.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Hadjar, Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Lawson, Sainz and Albon. Albon is up 5 places while Alonso has dropped three and Bortoleto five, the Brazilian seemingly unable to get his car off the grid. Further back, Colapinto makes a bold move on his teammate following a great start.

While Verstappen is 1.5s down on Piastri, Norris is a further 1.5s behind.

Piastri is told that Class 1 rain is expected arounds Lap 7. It should last for eight minutes.

Don't say a word but it appears to be raining, albeit lightly. Russell is advised that it will last around seven minutes.

On Lap 9 Norris sweeps around the outside of Verstappen in Turn 1 to claim second.

Lap 10 sees a new fastest lap from Norris (14.708) as he remains 4s down on his teammate.

Bearman is concerned at Bortoleto's front wing which is flapping. Moments later, Stroll runs over a piece of debris.

Bortoleto is noted for driving a car in an unsafe condition.

After 15 laps Norris has taken a second out of Piastri's lead.

Still chasing Hadjar, Leclerc is told to lift and coast.

Antonelli is all over the back of Tsunoda, while Verstappen has dropped 10s behind Norris.

Alonso is the first to pit, the Spaniard switching to hards as he rejoins in last position.

"Starting to struggle with the rears," replies Norris when asked about his tyres.

Tsunoda, Colapinto and Hulkenberg all pit at the end of Lap 19, as does Stroll. Hards all round.

"Can you get closer to the car ahead," Norris is asked.

13.6s down on Norris, Verstappen remains 2.1s ahead of Hadjar.

"Definitely have to undercut these guys," advises Hamilton, "it's hard to get closer."

However, it is teammate Leclerc who pits first, the Monegasque rejoining in tenth on hards.

Game over for Hamilton who has gone off and into the barrier at Turn 3. "Sorry guys," he sighs.