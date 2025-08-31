Site logo

Dutch Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
31/08/2025

Result of the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 72 1h 38:29.849
2 Verstappen Red Bull 72 + 0:01.271
3 Hadjar Racing Bulls 72 + 0:03.233
4 Russell Mercedes 72 + 0:05.564
5 Albon Williams 72 + 0:06.327
6 Bearman Haas 72 + 0:09.044
7 Stroll Aston Martin 72 + 0:09.497
8 Alonso Aston Martin 72 + 0:11.709
9 Tsunoda Red Bull 72 + 0:13.597
10 Ocon Haas 72 + 0:14.063
11 Colapinto Alpine 72 + 0:14.511
12 Lawson Racing Bulls 72 + 0:17.063
13 Sainz Williams 72 + 0:17.376
14 Hulkenberg Stake 72 + 0:19.725
15 Bortoleto Stake 72 + 0:21.565
16 Antonelli Mercedes 72 + 0:22.029
17 Gasly Alpine 72 + 0:23.629
18 Norris McLaren 64 + 8 Laps
19 Leclerc Ferrari 52 Accident
20 Hamilton Ferrari 22 Accident

Fastest Lap: Piastri (McLaren) 1:12.271 (Lap 60)

