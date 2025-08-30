Piastri claims Zandvoort pole

Ahead of Q1 the air temperature is 20 degrees C, while the track temperature is 34 degrees. It is bright and sunny.

Norris has set the pace in all three practice sessions, and while his teammate has neve been far behind, the Briton appears to have a certain steely, self-assurance about him this weekend.

The Aston Martins looked good yesterday but lost some pace this morning, though Alonso's flyer was wrecked by Russell.

The Briton finished third quickest, while the Williams pair improved dramatically overnight, as did Ferrari to a lesser extent and the RBs.

Tsunoda is first out, followed by Ocon, Gasly, Colapinto and Bearman.

"The wind is a bit gustier," reports Ocon.

Tsunoda posts a benchmark 10.661, but Bearman responds with a 10.262.

Hamilton goes top with a 10.224 and his teammate third (10.621), as Stroll spins off and clouts the barrier in Turn 13 after touching the grass on the entry.

He clouts the barrier but is able to drive back to the pits, his car needing a few new parts including a front wing.

Moments later Verstappen has a scare at the same corner, possibly down to the wind.

Nonetheless, the Dutchman goes quickest with a 9.754.

"We'll see what we can do, stay in there for now," Stroll is told as he asks if his session is over.

No sooner has Russell gone second than teammate Antonelli demotes him with a 10.004.

A 9.469 from Norris and 9.627 from Piastri as Alonso goes fourth with a 9.950.

Hadjar goes seventh and Lawson eighth, as Bortoleto goes 15th with as 10.425.

Gasly goes sixth and his teammate sixteenth.

In eleventh, Hamilton aborts his next flyer and pits.

With around 5 minutes remaining, Bortoleto, Tsunoda, Colapinto, Ocon and Stroll comprise the drop zone, with Albon, Leclerc, Sainz, Bearman and Hamilton hovering.

Ther track temperature is now the highest it's been all weekend, which won't please Mercedes.

With all the field behind the McLarens covered by around 0.7s it's all to play for, anything can happen.

Piastri goes top with a 9.338, 0.131s up on his teammate.

Russell goes third, Verstappen fourth and Antonelli fifth.

Hadjar goes seventh and Sainz eighth.

Albon goes fifth, Gasly seventh, Hamilton eighth and Leclerc ninth.

Bortoleto goes thirteenth and Lawson fifth.

Tsunoda goes twelfth thereby demoting Colapinto.

As Alonso aborts, Hulkenberg fails to improve on seventeenth.

OK, Piastri is quickest, ahead of Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Lawson, Albon, Antonelli, Gasly, Hamilton and Leclerc.

We lose Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Bearman and Stroll.

The Ferrari pair are first out for Q2, Leclerc leading the way. Both on used rubber they have the track to themselves.

"There was a fox at Turn 10," reports Leclerc, who adds that he thinks it ran away.

The Monegasque posts a 10.034 while his teammate responds with a 10.140.

Russell heads out, followed by Verstappen, Antonelli, Tsunoda and Lawson.

Verstappen is quickest in S1, and again in S2. At the line he posts a 9.122 just moments after Russell posted a 9.636.

Antonelli splits the pair with a 9.601.

Albon goes fifth, Lawson sixth and Sainz seventh, but all are demoted when Norris crosses the line at 8.874.

Alonso goes eighth with a 9.657, as Piastri goes second, 0.090s down on his McLaren teammate.

No sooner has Leclerc gone fourth with a 9.304 than he is demoted by his teammate who posts a 9.261.

"That's dangerous from the McLaren (Norris)," reports Verstappen, "what the ****!"

Ahead of the final assault, Alonso, Lawson, Sainz, Bortoleto and Gasly comprise the drop zone.

Russell can only manage sixth, while his teammate remains seventh.

Tsunoda can only manage ninth, while Gasly goes tenth.

Sainz goes seventh, only to be demoted by Hadjar.

Albon fails to make the cut, as does Bortoleto, while Lawson goes seventh.

Moments later the Kiwi is eclipsed by Alonso, who stops the clock at 9.366.

"Oh my God, no tyres at all.... why do we do it to ourselves," sighs a despondent Albon.

Norris is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell, Alonso, Lawson, Hadjar and Sainz.

We lose Antonelli (again), Tsunoda, Bortoleto, Gasly and Albon.