Dutch Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
31/08/2025

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 60 1:12.271 131.829 mph
2 Norris McLaren 59 1:12.379 0.108
3 Verstappen Red Bull 70 1:12.921 0.650
4 Colapinto Alpine 72 1:13.049 0.778
5 Hadjar Racing Bulls 70 1:13.327 1.056
6 Antonelli Mercedes 70 1:13.480 1.209
7 Albon Williams 70 1:13.687 1.416
8 Alonso Aston Martin 42 1:13.719 1.448
9 Russell Mercedes 70 1:13.728 1.457
10 Sainz Williams 58 1:13.808 1.537
11 Stroll Aston Martin 70 1:13.822 1.551
12 Lawson Racing Bulls 60 1:13.879 1.608
13 Bearman Haas 70 1:13.950 1.679
14 Ocon Haas 71 1:13.986 1.715
15 Bortoleto Stake 63 1:14.307 2.036
16 Tsunoda Red Bull 71 1:14.354 2.083
17 Leclerc Ferrari 33 1:14.557 2.286
18 Hulkenberg Stake 61 1:14.912 2.641
19 Gasly Alpine 59 1:15.248 2.977
20 Hamilton Ferrari 6 1:15.684 3.413

