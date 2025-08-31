Dutch Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 60 1:12.271 131.829 mph 2 Norris McLaren 59 1:12.379 0.108 3 Verstappen Red Bull 70 1:12.921 0.650 4 Colapinto Alpine 72 1:13.049 0.778 5 Hadjar Racing Bulls 70 1:13.327 1.056 6 Antonelli Mercedes 70 1:13.480 1.209 7 Albon Williams 70 1:13.687 1.416 8 Alonso Aston Martin 42 1:13.719 1.448 9 Russell Mercedes 70 1:13.728 1.457 10 Sainz Williams 58 1:13.808 1.537 11 Stroll Aston Martin 70 1:13.822 1.551 12 Lawson Racing Bulls 60 1:13.879 1.608 13 Bearman Haas 70 1:13.950 1.679 14 Ocon Haas 71 1:13.986 1.715 15 Bortoleto Stake 63 1:14.307 2.036 16 Tsunoda Red Bull 71 1:14.354 2.083 17 Leclerc Ferrari 33 1:14.557 2.286 18 Hulkenberg Stake 61 1:14.912 2.641 19 Gasly Alpine 59 1:15.248 2.977 20 Hamilton Ferrari 6 1:15.684 3.413

