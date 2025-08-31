Dutch Grand Prix: Race team notes - Ferrari

Charles and Lewis started on Medium tyres, as did most of the field. On the opening lap, Charles passed George Russell to take 5th place. Some drops of rain started falling on lap 15 and intensified 5 laps later, but not enough to wet the track.

Charles pitted for Hards on lap 22 to undercut Isack Hadjar, as it was too difficult to pass him on track. However, right after that Lewis hit a damp patch at the edge of the track and crashed into the barriers at turn 3, triggering a Safety Car and all the cars ahead of Charles pitted, and he dropped behind Russell again. A virtual safety car was deployed on lap 30 because of debris on the start-finish line and when it ended, Charles attacked Russell and overtook him at turn 12. Charles pitted for Soft tyres on lap 52 and immediately after that his race was over when he and Kimi Antonelli collided at turn 3.

Charles Leclerc: Today hurts. It was a difficult weekend all along, and it ended in the worst way. In terms of pace, we were quite strong, which was a positive turn of events, and it was good to gain some positions.

Heading to Monza now, which is a special place for me and the whole team. I don't think we are in the same position as last year, but we will give it everything to recover and make it a great weekend for all our tifosi at home.

Lewis Hamilton: I felt comfortable in the car and the pace was encouraging, but unfortunately I lost the rear under braking into Turn 3. It was a sudden snap and with the damp patch on the paint outside, I couldn't avoid the wall. While it's disappointing, there are many positives to take from the weekend and the team has worked really hard throughout. I want to apologise to everyone in the team and to the tifosi, both here at the track and at home - we had hoped to bring home more points today.

Fred Vasseur: Overall, this has been a tough weekend. We had a very poor Friday after which the entire team and the drivers did a good job to recover so that we had decent pace today. Unfortunately, Lewis lost control of his car, he went just a little bit wider than the lap before at the same corner and just touched the damp part at the side of the track. As for Charles, Kimi came to apologise and I feel it was just a racing incident, he was a bit too optimistic. Before that, Charles had shown good pace, closing on Russell, Hadjar and Verstappen but he had to pass Russell twice because he lost two places with the Safety Car. Anyway, we knew Zandvoort wouldn't suit us and the positive we can take away is that we had very strong pace today, but of course it's not good to head home with zero points. As for next week in Monza, we expect to be in better shape and it will be important to have a much better Friday than we did here.