Dutch Grand Prix: Preview - Ferrari

Formula 1 resumes after the summer break, heading for the Netherlands and the Zandvoort track on the shores of the North Sea. The Dutch Grand Prix is the 15th round of the season and the 34 editions held to date have all taken place at this historic track, which returned to the calendar a few years ago, having undergone extensive renovation.

Zandvoort is a quirky track and demanding for the drivers who have to tackle its 4.259 kilometres 72 times in the race. It is literally built on sand, which is often blown onto the track surface by the coastal winds, thus reducing grip levels. Among its most outstanding corners are the two banked turns: Hugenholtzbocht (turn 3) and Arie Luyendykbocht (turn 14), with an angle of around 16 degrees which means they can be taken at very high speeds. Then there's the famous Tarzanbocht, a tight righthand hairpin at the end of the main straight, which is one of the few real passing opportunities, thanks to DRS.

Cars run a medium to high aerodynamic downforce level at Zandvoort and accurate tyre management is an important factor, as the track surface is particularly demanding. The layout is twisty and the track itself is narrow, so overtaking is a complex operation, therefore qualifying well is vital. There are two DRS zones, one on the main straight, where the cars run with the wing open all the way to the final parabolic corner. The other is between turns 10 and 11.

Fred Vasseur: We're back on track after the summer break, which gave the team and the drivers a chance to recharge, ready to face a very busy final part of the season. In the Netherlands, we want to maintain the positive momentum built up over the past few races, where we made progress in terms of competitiveness. Charles and Lewis are ready, and the team is fully focused, determined to put them in the best possible position to get some good results. This weekend, that means starting right from qualifying, which is particularly crucial at Zandvoort, given how difficult overtaking can be at this track.

Ferrari at the Dutch GP

33 GP Contested

1952: Debut (A. Ascari 1st; G. Farina 2nd; L. Villoresi 3rd; C. de Tornaco ret.)

8 (24.24%) Wins

7 (21.21%) Pole positions

10 (30.30%) Fastest laps

26 (26.26%) Podiums

Three questions to Maya Weung, Academy Driver

Zandvoort is the most famous car racing track in the Netherlands. What is your favourite section and corner and why?

Maya Weung: Zandvoort is a very special track for me, but I think it's also unique for everyone, with some unmistakeable features. My favourite part is the first sector, especially turn 3, the parabolic corner with several possible racing lines. It's important to get it right as it leads you into a section where, especially on a qualifying lap, it's important to carry as much speed as possible.

The Zandvoort race kicks off the second part of the season for the F1 Academy Series. How did you prepare for the final three rounds?

MW: We have prepared thoroughly for the second part of the season. We had a test session actually at Zandvoort and the team feels ready, confident that we can do well and bounce back from a disappointing weekend in Montreal, where we failed to pick up the points we were capable of, through no fault of our own.

This weekend you are competing in one of your home races, in front of your fans with a Dutch team. How special is this race for you and how is it going with MP Motorsport?

MW: Racing at home is always special for every driver. I'm lucky enough to feel at home in Spain as well as here, but I race under the Dutch flag, so Zandvoort is a special race for me. Last year, the atmosphere was amazing thanks to the local fans. The grandstands are very close to the track and so you can hear the crowd cheering, which makes driving here even more exciting. On top of that, this year, it will also be a home race for my team. We are working very well together and we are determined to do our best. It's been a very long break for the F1 Academy, so I can't wait to get back in the car!

Dutch Grand Prix - Facts & Figures

12. The number of times per year alarm systems are tested in cities throughout the Netherlands. This tradition dates back to the Second World War, when from 1939 onwards, 3800 sirens were installed across the country. The tests are carried out on the first Monday of every month at noon precisely. The Dutch reckon it's the best way to find out if someone is local or not, as the siren is very loud and tends to catch tourists and expats by surprise.

36. The maximum weight in kilos of a wheel of Edam, the Netherlands' most famous cheese. Produced from raw cow's milk, it is first cooled to 6°C in special forms and then coagulated at 30°C. The curd is then broken up and pressed in moulds of various shapes and weights, starting from half a kilo. Edam accounts for 60% of Dutch cheese production and is exported throughout Europe and America.

40. The number of houses in the village of Zaanse Schans, one of the most picturesque in all of the Netherlands. A short distance from Amsterdam, it is home to many typical Dutch windmills. In fact, there are more of these than there are houses, which are open to the public who can step back in time, as the interiors are still the way they were at the start of the last century.

100. The varieties of tulip that can be seen at Keukenhof, the biggest flower garden in the world, as well as one of the most photographed attractions in the Netherlands. Seven million bulbs are planted by hand across an area of 32 hectares. In addition to 4.5 million tulips, there are also large numbers of daffodils, hyacinths and grape hyacinths. Keukenhof is also home to 2,500 trees of 87 different species, a lake, canals and water fountains, along with a windmill and several sculptures making it one of the biggest attractions in the country.

503. The number of Olympic medals won by athletes from the Netherlands, which hosted the Games in Amsterdam in 1928. The country heads the medal table in two sports: speed skating, with 48 gold medals, 44 silver and 41 bronze and field hockey, with eight gold, six silver and six bronze. Dutch athletes have also done well in cycling (26, 25, 17), swimming (23, 21, 21) and rowing (11, 17, 15).