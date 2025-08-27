Dutch Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It has been a good summer break, relaxing and spending time with family and friends.

"It was good to recharge and reset and we head straight to Zandvoort for the first race back. As my home race it is always a special race for me; the atmosphere is amazing and we always have such great support. Driving past a sea of orange when you are racing is an incredible feeling and I am looking forward to being back. To mark this, I will be wearing my Orange Lion helmet, special cap and boots. Zandvoort is an old school circuit with quite a unique layout and a lot of fast corners. It will be a tough race and it looks like the weather might make things tricky but let's see what happens."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I'm coming into this weekend refreshed and ready to go. I had a really good summer break, with a perfect mix of rest, time with friends, good food and importantly a lot of good training. It means I feel strong mentally and physically for the second half of the season. Zandvoort will be a tough weekend for everyone, it always throws up fresh challenges with the weather and this one looks set to be wet again there. That, combined with the wind and location can make things unpredictable on track but we have been working hard to make sure we can combat that and achieve a solid and consistent weekend. It'll be my first time as Max's teammate at his home race so I think the crowd will be pretty crazy for Red Bull - it should be a fun weekend."

Stats & Facts

• Max won from Pole in the first three Netherlands Grands Prix held on the current layout, a fourth Pole in Zandvoort this weekend would break the record for pole positions by a single driver in the Netherlands.

• Max has led exactly 200 laps in his home country, only 288 laps have been raced at the Zandvoort Circuit in Max's lifetime.

• A combination of rain and a red flag made the 2023 Netherlands Grand Prix the slowest Formula One race ever held at Zandvoort. Max's victory took two hours and 24 minutes to complete, recording a slower average speed than Alberto Ascari's win in 1952.

• Yuki received a 1.97 second pitstop in Hungary last time out, marking the sixth-time that Oracle Red Bull Racing have dipped under two seconds since F1 introduced 18-inch wheel rims in 2022.

• The next pole position for an Oracle Red Bull Racing driver would be the Team's 108th, surpassing Lotus for fifth on the all-time list.