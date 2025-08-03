Site logo

Verstappen: No further action

03/08/2025

The Hungaroring stewards have decided to take no further action over the incident involving Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in today's race.

Verstappen stated during the hearing that he had gained some momentum on Hamilton out of Turn 3 with fresher tyres and used this momentum to make a move on the inside into Turn 4.

He further elaborated that he was in full control of his car and could have stayed further to the inside to leave space for the Ferrari on the exit.

However, he said as Hamilton had gone off track, he elected to use all of the track on the exit.

The Ferrari representative confirmed that there was no contact between the cars and further stated that Hamilton chose not to attempt to remain on track.

Taking all this into account, the stewards determined that there was no contact and that the incident did not qualify as forcing another car off track despite the ambitious nature of the overtaking attempt and opted to take no further action.

