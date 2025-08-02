Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It hasn't been a great weekend and nothing has really worked throughout.

"The whole weekend we have been off the pace and struggling for grip and it unfortunately meant that each lap in Qualifying was a struggle. We didn't have a good balance of the car in the laps and had quite a low grip feeling on the front and rear axel. We tried a lot throughout the weekend and we didn't get many answers. Nothing made much of a difference, which was strange as we normally get a response when we change the setup of the car throughout the weekend. It wasn't a great performance, but we did maximise everything that we could and we will investigate further ahead of tomorrow. We didn't have great pace today and tomorrow it will be tough to pass the cars in front but you never know what will happen."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It's been a frustrating weekend so far for the Team. We've struggled to find pace and the lack of grip cost us time. My team are trying to find the solution, but we just haven't yet. Personally, I can feel reasonable about my performance in Qualifying, I've stayed close to Max all weekend and that's a positive for myself. I didn't make any mistakes in the session and I only missed out on Q2 by a few milliseconds which, unfortunately, is how it has been lately. We'll see about tomorrow, it's not easy to overtake here but anything can happen with mixed conditions expected. All I can do is keep pushing."

Laurent Mekies: "We have not had an ideal weekend so far and we have been struggling to get the car in the right window, including in Qualifying. Grip has been an issue, pretty much from the start of free practice. We have tried many things across both cars, with both Yuki and Max and it is fair to say we have not given our drivers the car they wanted. Have we really cracked it? No, but now we have plenty of data help us figure out what the issues are. If we are to improve we must use days like this constructively, to ultimately be better. It's uncomfortable but you can learn from these situations. Yuki was knocked out of Q1 by only a couple of hundredths, and he was actually quite close to Max in both his runs, but we just didn't have performance in the car. Max made it quite impressively through to Q3, despite our struggles and where he qualified is probably a true picture of where we are this weekend so far. We have a lot of work ahead of us to unlock the performance, but we will keep fighting and tomorrow will be a very different set of conditions. We are potentially going to have high temperatures in the race and we will see what we can do. We will be racing at a very impressive new look Hungaroring and we must credit the incredible work done here to completely transform the race track in just one year, with new garages, grandstands and a total overhaul. Well done to everyone involved, it's a super venue to go racing in."