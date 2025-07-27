Belgian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today was quite disappointing and I think we were a bit unlucky.

"We set up for the wet and ultimately we didn't do a wet race. We were pretty impacted because of the rear wing that we chose and because most of the race was dry. It was cautious and I felt like we could have done a few laps behind the safety car and ultimately, we want to make sure we don't miss out on classic races as we can still have cool wet racing. When we went in with the slick tyres, every lap we saw Charles pulling away; he locked up in the last chicane which made it look closer but ultimately we weren't fast enough. The race today does also show some of the weaknesses that we have; it is clear that the upgrades did work but we are limited in other areas, including general tyre behaviour and management and the balance of the car. We tried to do the best that we could today but we will just have to keep pushing, keep trying to improve and we will go again."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Today has been a bit of a rollercoaster, there was a misunderstanding between myself and the Team and they called me in a little bit late on the last corner. At that point I had passed the pit entry already which was unfortunate. I then tried my best to overtake Pierre but my straight line speed was no where and I didn't have DRS. Overall a frustrating race and disappointing not to be in the points. There are definitely a couple of things that we can we can take away from the race and we will re-focus for Budapest next weekend."

Laurent Mekies: "The fact that we got so little wet running today did not help us as a Team. We added more downforce prior to Qualifying, in the expectation of a wet race but we didn't get much racing in it and for sure, that influenced our race. It is part of the game. In the dry there it was always going to be very difficult for Max to overtake and he spent every single lap in Charles' gearbox but ultimately became unlikely we would pass the Ferrari in these conditions. For Yuki it was our mistake, we wanted to pit him on the same lap as Max and everything was ready, the crew were out and prepared for a double stop, but we called him too late and it is on us. One lap made a big difference today when it came to switching to the slick and he lost position, which ultimately stopped his fight for the points. A positive is that the Team is happy with the upgrade package, there is no question as to whether we brought performance to the car, we absolutely feel we did. Does it fix all the limitations in the car? No but it is a step forwards. After two weeks at the factory, trying to meet as many people as possible it was nice to be with, and be integrated into the Race Team and enter the race dynamic. It was great to see the flow and processes trackside, as you would imagine it is a Team where everything is done at the highest level and I have met a very tight, strong group. Now, we look forward to seeing what we can deliver in a few days' time in Budapest, at a track with very different characteristics to this one."

