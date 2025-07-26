Belgian Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstapopen: "It was amazing to get the Sprint win here today and finishing P1 at my favourite track is always great.

"It was good for us to have the top speed advantage that we had; I wasn't sure if we could keep the McLarens behind but we didn't make many mistakes and had really good battery management. It was a nice surprise, we worked really well as a Team and it was a good boost for everyone today going into the rest of the weekend. For Qualifying, honestly, I was hoping for a little bit more. For some reason in Q3 I just didn't have the same grip and feeling in the car. I was hoping that the set up that we had would help the driving feeling, but this wasn't the case and the balance wasn't where we wanted it to be. I felt like I couldn't push the car to the limit and attack the corners how I like, which you really need to do here in Spa. I had a wheel spin on the last corner of the first lap and, on the second lap, I was down on my lap time already on turn one which wasn't ideal. We were pretty close to the McLarens, so it was a shame to finish P4 as we were at least hoping to be P3. Fighting for the win will be tough as both McLarens will still be fast in the wet, so we don't expect any miracles. We want to fight back for a podium and lot could happen in the race with the weather."

Yuki Tsunoda: "The Sprint wasn't the start to the day that we were wanting and my pace really didn't stack up against my management of the car but the Team really turned things around very quickly ahead of Qualifying. P7 for my 100th start tomorrow is so exciting, it feels like yesterday that I had my first ever race in Bahrain and it really has been an interesting journey these past five years. The F1 environment can be hard but all you can do is keep pushing which is what we did today. It is a great feeling being back to the place where I should be, but I would like to say a huge thank you to my mechanics who managed to make the upgrade to the floor ahead of Qualifying. The upgrade allowed me to really push and drive much closer to the limit than has been possible previously, the car is sliding less and is a lot more forgiving, really it's a huge credit to the Team. I really enjoyed the drive today and am feeling more confident going into race day tomorrow, we know that it is likely to rain but our hybrid set up means that we are prepared for the wet or the dry but obviously I would prefer the dry. My main focus now is on scoring points tomorrow and extracting as much performance as possible from the car. Seeing Laurent at the end of Qualifying gave me flashbacks from when we worked together at Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, he smiled directly at me as soon as I pulled in today and it really boosted my confidence."

Laurent Mekies: It was a very positive start to the day with a win in the Sprint. This was down to the enormous effort from everyone in the factory to deliver key upgrades, and from there it was an incredible job from Max. He had only one shot to make the move on Oscar and he nailed it, after that it was a masterclass of defence and tyre management, well supported by the Team. Qualifying was a smooth session but nowhere near perfect and it was certainly a little bit more difficult to extract everything from the car for Max. This is something for us as a Team to look at. The gap to McLaren is probably fair, it is reflecting the reality and it is still a bit frustrating to miss out. For Yuki it was a really positive step forward this weekend and it is good to see him in Q3. He progressed very well, and his best Qualifying result for the Team should give him a good boost of confidence. We upgraded his car just before Qualifying, giving him the same updated floor as Max, although not the same front wing. A big thank you for the huge effort from the crew to get that car ready on time. We will fight from P4 and P7 tomorrow and everything is to play for. We will see what the weather is like, we are not desperate for rain but we have made choices on the car to prepare for variable weather. The rain is probably the best chance to mix up the cards and to get closer to McLaren but if it's a drier day we will still take the fight and it will be down to how we play the game and tyre management.

