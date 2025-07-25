Belgian Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Being P2 between the two McLarens in the Sprint Quali today was a really good result for us.

"I think we maximised the performance of the car and I enjoyed it out there. The lap itself was good and the gap was big but it has been big since FP1 so that is not a surprise. We just have to focus on ourselves and work on the balance of the car and try to go faster, we need to do our own race. With the upgrades, it is always difficult on a Sprint weekend to say exactly how they have impacted the car, but we keep improving and keep trying to find more performance. Other teams will be doing the same thing and that's just how it goes."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Today has not been the best, during Sprint Quali I was struggling with the drive and missed out by six hundredths of a second, the grid was very tight and I tried my best. Every time that you look back, which as a Team we will do today you can always see what there is to improve on, but it is still frustrating. We expected to bring some new parts to my car this race but unfortunately I have to wait a little longer, but I will continue to try my hardest until they come. We are working well together as an engineering team and with the package that we have in terms of the set up at the moment, but there is definitely a tight sensation with the car right now which means you really have to keep everything together."

Pierre Wache: "Sprint Quali is always a difficult exercise, in the sense that you don't have so much practice beforehand, only FP1 and you change tyre during the session. Yuki was one tenth behind the cut off unfortunately and he did that on his second lap, making a mistake at T4 and without that he would have been in SQ3. What is impressive is the delta to Pole for Max, which is positive. If we concentrate on our side, the package works well and as expected and now we need to see where we can extract the performance during the race. We changed the rear wing from FP1, to be a little bit complementary to the level of grip we have and we will see what happens on Sunday."