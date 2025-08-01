Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today was quite tough and it was a low grip feeling in the car and not as balanced as we would have liked.

"It is difficult to say what the problem was, as nothing really worked, so we will have to investigate overnight as so far it has not been our weekend. During the session I had a towel that you wipe your face with in the car when I went out. Instead of it potentially flying in between my feet, which would have been dangerous, I drove off the line and got rid of it in the safest way possible. Overall today wasn't great so we need to understand what was causing the problems and I'm sure that we can do better and turn things around. The McLarens are looking strong so we will need to look at what we can do to be better."

Yuki Tsunoda: "There were some positives to take from today in both of the practice sessions, we enjoyed a step up in performance from FP1 to FP2 which is always a good sign on a Friday. The issue we faced wasn't actually the balance, it was the grip that we struggled with which wasn't where we'd normally want to have it, and that's what we were lacking a little today. We can go into tomorrow with some positivity from both cars, but we just need to find what we're missing so far this weekend ahead of Qualifying."

Pierre Wache, Technical Director: "It was a very difficult day out there for us today, the car is not behaving as expected currently. We did some tests during both sessions today and nothing is responding as expected. We have to analyse all the tests we have done during the night and tomorrow before Free Practice. Currently we are not competitive enough, so there is a lot of work to do and we are hoping we will find some good solutions for tomorrow."