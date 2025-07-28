Verstappen set to remain with Red Bull

Max Verstappen is almost certain to remain at Red Bull in 2026 as Spa weekend means he fails to trigger exit clause in his contract.

A clause in the Dutchman's contract with the Austrian team is understood to have stipulated that should he head into the summer break outside the top three he would be free to look elsewhere.

However, despite finishing fourth in yesterday's Sprint he heads to Hungary with a 28-point lead over George Russell meaning that he heads into the break third in the standings behind the McLaren pair.

Ironically, it is Russell's seat at Mercedes the Dutchman was most likely to take.

"Whoever still doubted it, Max Verstappen will drive for Red Bull Racing in 2026," declares Der Telegraaf, "Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is now completely sure that he will have move on to next year."

While absolutely nothing, certainly not driver contracts as we have seen over the years, can be taken for granted, hopefully the 'will he, won't he' and 'where will he go' hysteria will settle down for the time being. However, we are almost certain to see the Dutchman's plans for 2027 take centre stage next season.

Speaking in the aftermath of Sunday's race, Verstappen seems resigned to another year with the team with which he won his four titles.

"I think it's still important also this year to learn certain things because they will also have an effect on next year," he told reporters. "The cars will be completely different, but there are still things that we can work on and take also to next year.

"So, of course, engineering and everything, you know, the car design of course is underway for next year, but we can still learn a lot also this year," he added.

The way should now be cleared for Mercedes to extend Russell's contract, and while Toto Wolff continues to dither, at least publicly, speaking at the weekend the Briton insisted that he is "at peace" with the situation.

Another year at Milton Keynes, while allowing Verstappen to see how good a job the Austrian outfit has made of the 2026 regulations - in terms of car and engine - will also afford him the opportunity to see who has done a better job.