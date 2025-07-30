Hungarian Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "We head into Hungary this week and it is my 200th race with the Team so it is great to take time to look back at all the successes we have achieved as a Team and look ahead to the future as well.

This is the final push before summer break, where the Team can recover and recharge a bit before the second half of the season. Spa ended up being a bit disappointing for us; we set up for a wet race and ultimately did not drive a wet race, but we will take learnings from the race and try to improve and keep working at our performance. The Hungaroring hasn't always been our strongest track. I like the technical second sector but it is, of course, difficult to overtake so we will need to make sure we have a good qualifying session and it is very important there to find the right balance of the car."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I am looking forward to getting back in the car this weekend. Things felt really positive during and after Qualifying with the updated floor on the car. The race didn't go to plan, but the performance I felt in the car has given me confidence moving into the final race before summer break. We are working well as a Team, we have some things to work on to get us to the next level. This weekend is all about getting consistency in performance across all the sessions to send us into the break well."

Stats & Facts

• Max will be making his 200th Grand Prix start for Oracle Red Bull Racing this weekend, becoming only the second driver in Formula One history to reach a double-century of races with one team.

• Max is the only driver on the grid to have driven at the Hungaroring at least ten times and reached Q3 on every attempt.

• Yuki started seventh in Spa on his 1000th Grand Prix start, which was his best Qualifying position since joining the Team.

• Yuki has received the fastest pitstop in each of the last two Grands Prix, with the Team delivering a 2.17s stop in Spa and a 2.06 stop in Silverstone.

• Since Red Bull Racing entered the sport in 2005, no other constructor has scored more podiums in Budapest than the Team's 14 (tied with Ferrari).