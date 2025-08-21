Red Bull almost signed Hulkenberg

Helmut Marko reveals that the Austrian team came close to signing Nico Hulkenberg for 2021.

With Alex Albon not living up to Marko and the team's expectations, the Austrian admits that he was tempted to sign Hulkenberg for 2021 based on his two 'super sub' appearances for Racing Point that season.

At Silverstone the German replaced Sergio Perez who was sidelined by Covid, while in the Eifel Grand Prix Hulkenberg stood in for Lance Stroll who felt unwell. Failing to start the British Grand Prix due to an engine issue, a week later in the Anniversary race Hulkenberg finished seventh while at the Nurburgring he came home eighth.

Red Bull was impressed by the German's performances, especially considering his lack of time in the car, and as the Austrian team pondered him for teammate to Max Verstappen, Perez threw a spanner in the works by winning the penultimate race of the season.

"At that time he was, I think, a co-commentator at Servus TV," Marko tells F1 Insider, "so there was already a relationship there, and there were the beginnings of talks.

"But then Perez won that race in Bahrain, I think, and because of that everything turned in Perez's direction.

"I think it would have been a really nice time, because the two get along very well," says the Austrian of the German's friendship with Verstappen, "and yes, Hulkenberg is a safe bank for points, and in our car it would also have been top positions."

Of course, Perez got the Red Bull gig where he remained until last season, while Hulkenberg, who continued in 2021 and 2022 as reserve driver for Aston Martin - replacing Sebastian Vettel in two races - subsequently joined Haas and then Sauber, which in 2026 morphs into Audi.

In the chaos that was this year's British Grand Prix at Silverstone he finally made it to the podium, his first visit in 239 attempts.