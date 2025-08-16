Red Bull officially severs ties with Horner

Christian Horner is no longer a director of Red Bull Racing or Red Bull Technology Limited, according to documents filed with Companies House.

He is replaced by Stefan Salzer who joined the company in 2007, having been (very) temporary team boss in Milton Keynes in the initial weeks following the purchase of the Jaguar F1 team from Ford.

Salzer is now shown as serving on the boards of both companies, joining Helmut Marko as the only other director in Red Bull Racing.

The German's background is mainly in human resources, and other than time with BP he also worked at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as a Managing Director and Partner. Until May 2024, he was managing director at Tennis-Point, a tennis specialty retailer in Germany, which he successfully guided through insolvency proceedings.

In his speech to the team following his shock sacking in the days after the British Grand Prix, Horner said that he would remain a Red Bull employee though this would not involve an operational role.

The Briton has been linked with a number of potential roles, and though the extension of Fred Vasseur's contract shuts down that particular avenue, speculation linking him with Alpine don't make sense, nor talk of Cadillac.

All that aside, his success with Red Bull, with whom he oversaw eight drivers' championships and six constructors' would surely make him a valuable addition somewhere along the pitlane.

And it would wipe the grins off the faces of the likes of Zak Brown, Marko, Jos Verstappen etc.