Hamilton intends to keep going

Lewis Hamilton takes to social media ahead of the second half of the season as he vows to "keep going, even when it's difficult".

While others have taken the opportunity to share pics from their hols or to flog ice cream, energy drinks and whiskey, Lewis Hamilton has maintained strict radio silence over the break.

Of course, the seven-time world champion went into the break on a low, having described himself as "useless" and even suggesting Ferrari find a replacement over what was a difficult weekend in Hungary.

As the break came to an end, thereby allowing the majority of drivers and teams to post the usual "it's race week" drivel, Hamilton took a more philosophical approach.

"I'm always so grateful for this time, for the opportunity to rest and recharge," he wrote on Instagram.

"There's a lot I've been meditating on," he continued. "Every one of us is up against so much, both individually and globally.

"It's so important that we embrace the light of truth and love and take care of ourselves so that we can better take care of others.

"We can't look away," he insisted. "We have to keep going, even when it's difficult."

Though the rest of us have no choice but to deal with those difficulties - most of which were not our own creation - it is good to know that Hamilton is coming back refreshed and fighting fit.

While he will be sorely tested over the remainder of the season, all eyes are on how he and Ferrari handle next year's rules overhaul.

Speaking at the start of the break, while giving his support to the British driver, Fred Vasseur suggested that perhaps too much was expected of Hamilton in his debut season with the Maranello outfit.

Others, including Bernie Ecclestone, felt it was time for the Briton to move on, the former F1 boss helpfully suggesting a couple of potential replacements.