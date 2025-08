Two new recruits to Ferrari Driver Academy

The Ferrari Driver Academy announces the recruitment of two more youngsters to its young driver programme.

They are Alba Larsen, from Denmark, born in 2008 and the Italian Niccolo Maccagnani, born in 2010.

Alba is not entirely new to the Academy as, in 2023, the girl from Roskilde actually won the fourth edition of the Girls on Track - Rising Star programme run in conjunction with the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission.

She was just 14 at the time of the final in Fiorano and so the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy experts decided to monitor her progress in 2024, while arranging for her to come to Maranello on a regular basis.

Larsen made her single-seater debut last year, taking part in a few rounds of the Indian F4 series and this year she made her F1 Academy debut.

So far, she has finished in the points in seven of eight races, with a fourth place, four fifths, a seventh and an eighth. She is currently sixth in the championship and this great start to the season has convinced the Academy engineers that the time is right for them to begin working together.

The other new student, Niccolo Maccagnani, has impressed with his skills at the wheel in both karting and single-seaters, having taken part in several private tests.

Last November, he competed in the 21st ACI Sport Supercorso, where he was noted for his speed on track as well as being the youngster who showed the most dedication and potential for growth. More recently, the Roman was quickest in an F4 group test at Vallelunga, beating 36 other youngsters.

Niccolo and Alba will officially join the Maranello young driver programme on 1st January 2026. Their respective race programmes will be defined later in the year.