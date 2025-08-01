Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Ferrari

Today went to plan for Scuderia Ferrari HP, with a total of 112 laps completed, 56 apiece for Charles and Lewis. The team continued evaluating the upgrades introduced in Belgium in what is a very different type of track.

FP1 A trouble free session for Charles and Lewis who ran two of the three available compounds. The team also ran a comparison of various different elements across the two cars. Both drivers ran low fuel for much of the session before switching to race configuration for the final third.

FP2 Once again the planned programme was completed with the same two compounds as used in FP1. Charles and Lewis ran in qualifying trim, before switching to evaluating race pace with more fuel on board while continuing with set-up work on the SF-25. Lewis completed his long run on the Soft compound set which he'd used to set his best time, while Charles switched back to the Mediums from the start of the session.

Charles Leclerc: We went through our planned programme in both sessions. McLaren seem to be quite a bit ahead of us but we will stay focused on ourselves and try to turn things around tomorrow. I don't think there is much we can do differently, so it will be all about reproducing the work we did today.

Lewis Hamilton: We worked through the programme and made several changes to improve the balance. I'm still chasing grip, but we're heading in a positive direction. There's definitely more to extract ahead of qualifying. The race runs showed higher tyre degradation than we've seen at recent events, so we've got some work to do overnight. There's plenty of data to analyse, and I'm looking forward to getting back on track tomorrow.