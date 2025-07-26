Belgian Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Ferrari

Sprint Race: Charles and Lewis started on Medium tyres, as did all bar one of the drivers.

Charles went with a used set, Lewis with a new one. On the opening lap Charles moved up one place to third, making the most of a tow from Lando Norris. On lap 4 Norris regained the position, as Charles had dropped out of range of Piastri's DRS. Lewis was trapped in a DRS train and could only make up two places, to finish 16th. The team gathered useful data for tomorrow's race.

Q1: Charles made it into Q2 with the 6th fastest time. Lewis's last run was good enough for seventh behind his team-mate. Unfortunately, he had his lap time deleted for exceeding track limits at Raidillon and he missed the cut to Q2. He will start from 16th on the grid.

Q2: Like many other drivers, Charles set his best time on his first run and was unable to improve on his second attempt. Charles comfortably made the cut to Q3, setting the fourth fastest time.

Q3: In a closely contested session, Charles produced a very strong lap to ensure he will start tomorrow's Grand Prix from third place on the second row of the grid.

Charles Leclerc: I'm very happy today, despite us still being three tenths off pole. We put it all together and it feels good to look back at qualifying knowing that we haven't left anything on the table with the potential we had today. I've felt comfortable in the car since FP1 and we've learned a lot about our upgrades. Our competitors in the front look strong but with the small changes we've made to the car with the race in mind, I hope we can put up a good fight tomorrow.

Lewis Hamilton: It's not been a great day but we got some valuable insight into the new suspension and upgrades during the Sprint.

The team made further adjustments ahead of qualifying based on what we learned. Unfortunately, my lap time was deleted for track limits, and I take full responsibility for that. Tomorrow's race will be challenging, with overtaking being quite difficult here, but I'm fully focused on making up ground and fighting for points to reward the hard work everyone's done back at the factory to bring these updates.

Fred Vasseur: Charles did a very good lap at the end. Currently we are still working on getting the most out of the new package we brought here and there was real improvement over the course of the weekend from the start all the way to the final lap in qualifying. We learned more about the car from session to session. Rain is expected tomorrow that will also allow us to see how these upgrades work in all conditions. We are still a couple of tenths behind McLaren but we are on the pace of Verstappen. We will continue to work on improving still further for Budapest.

As for Lewis, he was unable to put everything together but the field is so close, a matter of just hundredths or even thousandths of a second between the cars. His pace was good, he was just one place behind Charles but the track limits put him out and it is what it is. It's true that it's been a tough weekend for him so far and, at this track, you need to build up confidence lap after lap and with the problems yesterday and today that was made difficult for him.