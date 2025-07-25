Belgian Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Ferrari

Charles and Lewis got through their planned programmes with no issues and between them the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers racked up 46 laps, 24 for Lecerc and 22 for Hamilton. Both drivers focused almost entirely on Sprint Qualifying preparation.

SQ1: As per the regulations, all drivers were on Medium tyres. Charles set his best time on his first run and did not improve after that, making the cut. Lewis' first run was not that great, as he made a mistake going into turn 14. On his second attempt, he locked the rear axle at the Bus Stop chicane and spun the SF-25, while looking set for a quicker time. The Englishman therefore did not proceed any further in the session.

SQ2: The session was delayed for gravel to be removed where drivers had spread it on the track, especially at turns 14 and 15. Once again the use of the Medium tyre was obligatory. Charles put together a very good lap to make the cut to the final part.

SQ3: Now the Softs could be used, with another delay for more track cleaning. Everyone did just one run. Charles put in an excellent lap to claim fourth on the grid for the 12 lap Sprint Race. Parc ferme conditions are lifted after tomorrow's race so teams can prepare the cars for qualifying.

Charles Leclerc: Mixed feelings today, as on the one hand, I am happy that the car feels good on track, which means that we've made a good step forward and achieved what we wanted through our upgrades. On the other hand, we are still seven tenths off pole and McLaren seem to be even faster than usual on this track. So it's P4 for tomorrow's Sprint, there was not much more to extract today.

Lewis Hamilton: It's been a challenging day overall, with limited time to properly evaluate the upgrades before qualifying. I was on a strong lap when I suddenly had a big rear lock-up, which caught me off guard. We're not entirely sure what triggered it, but we'll go through the data with the team tonight and aim to make the most of what we've learned ahead of tomorrow.

Fred Vasseur: Charles did a solid job today. His lap was strong and we are close to Norris and Verstappen, which shows that we've made a step in the right direction and we can be pleased with where we are. Lewis was a bit unlucky on his first lap in which he was faster than Charles but then he came to turns 14-15 and nearly lost the car shortly after Antonelli spun there. On his second attempt he locked the rear and lost control, and in a Sprint Qualifying you pay the price.

Regarding the upgrades, we only completed a few laps but so far the data we are seeing matches our expectations, which is always positive. Of course, we would have preferred to have both cars starting further ahead, as that helps with data gathering and tyre management, especially in a Sprint weekend. Nobody was able to try any long runs so we will use tomorrow's race to get a better picture. There's still a long way to go this weekend and we'll keep focusing on ourselves to maximise every opportunity.