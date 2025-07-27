Belgian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Ferrari

On a very wet track all cars started the formation lap on Intermediate tyres. Lewis started from the pitlane due to an engine change.

Poor visibility meant the formation lap was red flagged. After a break of 1 hour 20 minutes the cars, all still on Inters drove four recognition laps behind the safety car before racing got properly underway on lap 5 effectively with a rolling start. On lap 11, the track had dried considerably and Lewis pitted early for Medium tyres, as did Charles one lap later, their only pit stop of the race. These early pitstops proved to be a very good call which worked out well for both the drivers. Lewis was on a charge, moving up from 18th to cross the finish line in seventh place. In the closing laps, Charles came under attack from Verstappen, but he fought hard to fend him off to finish third and claim his and the Scuderia's 5th podium finish of the season (48th overall for the Monegasque), 834th overall for the team.

Charles Leclerc: I'm pleased with the steps forward we are making and I think we should all be proud because I know how much work went in to our upgrades from the whole team back home in Maranello. It definitely helped us to get the podium and to keep Max behind today, which was not easy because he was very close until the very end of the race. Once we were on slicks, I knew I just had to keep my head down and push for P3 to be ours, and it is, so I'm very happy we brought it home.

Our upgrades brought what we expected and we need to keep learning how to maximise their potential. We will keep pushing and I hope we can put some more pressure on our competitors soon.

Lewis Hamilton: Today's race was a really positive step forward. The strategy and pit stop were executed perfectly, and the overnight changes we made to the set-up really allowed me to get the most out of the car. I felt much more comfortable behind the wheel, and I'm pleased with how everything came together.

It's been a challenging weekend overall, so to finish on a high note gives me real confidence heading into Budapest. I want to thank everyone back at Maranello for their continued hard work and for bringing this upgrade — I'm looking forward to building on this momentum in the second half of the season.

Fred Vasseur: We introduced a new package this weekend that we had to fine-tune and understand, which is not always easy but I think overall, we did a good job. We had decent pace today on both sides of the garage and picked up good points. Now we must target getting closer to McLaren race by race. Charles did very well in defending from Max to get on the podium and Lewis produced a very strong drive, doing a great job overtaking so many cars in the first ten laps. We know what happened in quali was tough but at the end of the day, the pace was good today. We were aggressive on the strategy with the pit-stops and everything went well.

