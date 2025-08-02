Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Ferrari

FP3: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton left the garage about 12 minutes into the session, venturing onto the very hot track on Soft tyres, the only compound they used in this session.

The Scuderia, and indeed the other teams, focused on preparing for qualifying as grid position is key at the Hungaroring. Once again, Charles and Lewis ran different downforce levels.

Q1: The Scuderia went into qualifying with 4 sets of new Soft tyres for each car. On his first run Charles made a small mistake which cost him some time, so he had to fit another set of new Softs to make it into the second part. Lewis also used two sets of new Softs.

Q2: Some drops of rain fell at the beginning of Q2. Charles made it through to the final phase with the sixth fastest time while Lewis struggled and didn't manage to make the cut, missing out by just 15 thousands of a second.

Q3: Charles went out on a used set of Softs first, then fitted the last set of new Softs to secure an incredible pole position, his 27th, the 254th for Scuderia.

Charles Leclerc: Qualifying was extremely difficult today. Q1 and Q2 were really tricky. I was on the limit in both sessions, the grip kept changing throughout Q2, I was on the lower end of downforce and when it started to rain, I wasn't sure I'd make it to the final session. In Q3, I knew I needed a clean lap to go for P3, but I never thought it was enough for pole. I'm really happy with my lap and it's probably the most unexpected pole position of my career.

It's a big boost for the team. Everyone has been pushing very hard to bring upgrades and take steps in the right direction, so this result shows that we are doing something right.

Tomorrow, the start and turn 1 will be key. I will do absolutely everything to keep first place and if we manage to keep the two McLaren behind at that point, it should make our job for the rest of the race a bit easier.

Lewis Hamilton: Clearly a massively disappointing day and being on the wrong side of a tenth cost me. Congratulations to Charles and the team. It shows what can happen when things align. I've got a lot of work to do and will remain focused on that.

Fred Vasseur: This was not an easy pole as we struggled in Q1 and Q2 to get the tyres in the right window and we were not far off having both our cars out in Q2. Conditions were changing massively, with even some rain in Q2. Then in the end, Charles found the way to put the tyres in the right window and the correct spot on the out lap. It was a mega lap and it's a very positive performance seeing that the delta between P10 and P1 is so small. Lewis was very close to Charles and failed to make the cut but just 15 thousandths of a second. He will definitely have a tough time in the race. As for tomorrow, we saw yesterday that we had a strong and consistent pace over a long run even compared to McLaren. For the race, we must focus on ourselves, have a good strategy and the right approach for the tyres. If we do that, we can have a good one as our race pace is generally stronger than our quali pace.