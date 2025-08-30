Dutch Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Ferrari

FP3: It was sunny and mild for the start of FP3. The track was declared wet to start with but very quickly dried up thanks to the wind, so even though some teams used Inter tyres, Charles and Lewis went out on the only new Hard tyre sets they had available in order to scrub them in.

For this session the two SF-25 featured two slightly different levels of downforce, running different rear wings. The programme was completed with new Medium tyres fitted on both cars. They then switched to Softs for the usual qualifying simulation, but Lewis was unable to make the most of them mainly because of traffic.

Q1: Soft was the only compound used in qualifying today. Charles and Lewis used two new sets in Q1.

Q2: Both managed to save one set of nearly new Softs, aborting their last run when the team saw they were both safely through to Q3.

Q3: Charles and Lewis went out for their first attempt on the Softs used for the aborted Q2 lap. For their final attempt on new Softs both drivers failed to improve and missed out on a second row start by a tenth, with Charles qualifying sixth and Lewis seventh.

Charles Leclerc: It's been a difficult weekend overall, which makes it tough to build up to the race in the way we want to. The balance of the car makes it tricky to drive and I didn't put it all together in qualifying. It's just that kind of weekend for us, but we may be able to play with strategy tomorrow. We'll do everything we can to fight our way forward and bring home a good result for the team.

Lewis Hamilton: Today was a challenging one in terms of getting the car fully into the right performance window. We showed promising pace on the medium tyre in FP3, but weren't able to fully translate that into qualifying, and there's still work to do compared to the teams ahead. That said, after the summer break our priority was to keep building, and today was an encouraging step forward. This circuit is always difficult when it comes to overtaking, so if the weather does bring some mixed conditions tomorrow, hopefully it will create opportunities and make the race exciting for the fans.

Fred Vasseur: Today we made a good recovery after yesterday when we were losing 6 to 7 tenths in two corners and struggling. But it meant we were having to come from too far back. We need to do a better job on Friday because looking to make a one second step up is too much in terms of set-up and too much for the drivers.

At this track, it's difficult to find the right balance and the correct approach for the tyres. The layout of the track with the corners from 7 to 10 puts a lot of load on the tyres and if you are over the limit you can lose a lot in the final part. It's a bit frustrating as I feel P4 could have been possible, but Charles admitted he made a mistake at turn 10. Lewis has had a very good weekend so far but it's the same story as Charles, in that we started from too far back from yesterday when we were not in the right set-up window.

I think we have a good opportunity to do well tomorrow as our race pace seems okay. McLaren are far ahead but then it's close between ourselves, Verstappen and Russell, so it will come down to strategy and tyre management.