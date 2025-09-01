"I went for it too much," admits Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli takes full responsibility for the clash which ended Charles Leclerc's Dutch Grand Prix.

The Mercedes youngster, who just a few laps earlier had swapped positions with his teammate George Russell after he incurred damage in a clash with the Ferrari, was attempting to overtake the Monegasque on the inside at Turn 3 and understeered into the side of his car, resulting in significant damage and its subsequent retirement.

To the stewards it was clear that Antonelli was wholly and predominantly to blame for the collision and they accordingly imposed a 10 second time penalty.

"I just saw it," the youngster told reporters at race end, having seen a replay on TV. "It's a shame because the pace was good," he continued. "We were coming back in front. I knew that was probably the best chance I had to make the move because I was very close to him.

"He had colder tyres and I just tried the move, but it was a bit too much," he admitted. "When I saw him, he was coming back in front, I tried to let it go, but it was not enough.

"I went for it because it's so difficult to overtake," he continued. "The more laps you do in dirty air, the more it hurts your tyres and your pace. So I went for it and it was a bit too much.

"I just tried at some point to let it go, but it was not enough. Obviously, I feel sorry to him and next time, I will probably think twice before making the move, unless I'm 100% sure that I'm going to stick it."

"I think it's a mistake from Kimi," said Leclerc, who watched the remainder of the race from the side of the track, close to where the incident occurred. "You've got to be very aggressive on a track like this to overtake, which I think he tried to be aggressive.

"Maybe it was a bit too much, and he went on to touch my rear left, and that was the end of my race, so it's disappointing," he added. "I wouldn't describe it as a rookie mistake, I think it's a mistake which can happen in the first year or the fifth year. Again, as I said, on a track like this, you need to be aggressive, but that was too much."

Talking of aggressive, it was an all-out attack on Russell earlier in the race that compromised the Briton's afternoon, damaging his car and subsequently causing Mercedes to order him to swap positions with Antonelli.

"It was aggressive," admitted Leclerc, "but we're fighting for a place in the championship. For the constructors, especially. For the drivers, I don't really care, so I'll always be aggressive like that.

"It was on the limit, but I knew I wouldn't have many opportunities after that," he insisted. "He defended the inside, I went for the outside, I don't think he expected me to go for the outside, and then he did the corner just like if I wasn't there, so then we touched."

The stewards opted to take no further action over the incident, both drivers having claimed that it was a racing incident.

However, other than the 10-second penalty, the stewards meted out another 5-seconds to Antonelli for speeding in the pitlane.

"The speed limit is something I need to make sure it doesn't happen again," the Italian admitted. "I'm not too sure when I did it, but it was probably the first pit stop, so we need to make sure that doesn't happen. Also, the late safety car was unfortunate because I already had almost a 10-second gap over the guy behind, and it would have been possible to finish P6 or P7."

