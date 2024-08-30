Italian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - RB

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was a good day and the car felt strong.

"Monza's a cool track, some circuits you enjoy more than others and this is one. It's a bit different with the new asphalt, and as we saw with other drivers, grip can be a little hard to find. It's challenging but fun. I'm happy with today and think we've built a good foundation for the weekend. There's not much to change overnight, we understand the car and we're in a good place. I felt a good level of comfort in the car, but there's always something more to find."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It was a bit of a difficult day for us, and I think there are still a lot of things to understand. There have been a few changes to the track, it's been resurfaced which felt smoother and nice to drive. Also, the curbs have changed, allowing us to drive slightly more aggressively. It was just the first day; the engineers will have a look through the data overnight and hopefully, we'll find some room to improve ahead of tomorrow."

Alan Permane (Racing Director): "A decent day for us but there's a little bit of a difference across our cars. Daniel finished the day reasonably happy with his balance, but there is still some margin to improve. It's always difficult here in Monza, with the low downforce, when the cars have less grip in the corners and are skating about. As for Yuki, he didn't have a great FP2 because we made an error in the set up with his car and we apologise to him for that. His Medium run was compromised and when the set-up was correct, he could not set a representative time on his Soft tyres as there was the red flag. He's got too much oversteer, so we will work on that overnight for FP3."