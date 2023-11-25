Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:23.445 141.573 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:23.584 0.139 3 Piastri McLaren 1:23.782 0.337 4 Russell Mercedes 1:23.788 0.343 5 Norris McLaren 1:23.816 0.371 6 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:23.968 0.523 7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:24.084 0.639 8 Hulkenberg Haas 1:24.108 0.663 9 Perez Red Bull 1:24.171 0.726 10 Gasly Alpine 1:24.548 1.103 11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.359 12 Ocon Alpine 1:24.391 13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:24.422 14 Albon Williams 1:24.439 15 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:24.442 16 Sainz Ferrari 1:24.738 17 Magnussen Haas 1:24.764 18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:24.788 19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:25.159 20 Sargeant Williams No Time