Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
25/11/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:23.445 141.573 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:23.584 0.139
3 Piastri McLaren 1:23.782 0.337
4 Russell Mercedes 1:23.788 0.343
5 Norris McLaren 1:23.816 0.371
6 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:23.968 0.523
7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:24.084 0.639
8 Hulkenberg Haas 1:24.108 0.663
9 Perez Red Bull 1:24.171 0.726
10 Gasly Alpine 1:24.548 1.103
11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.359
12 Ocon Alpine 1:24.391
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:24.422
14 Albon Williams 1:24.439
15 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:24.442
16 Sainz Ferrari 1:24.738
17 Magnussen Haas 1:24.764
18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:24.788
19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:25.159
20 Sargeant Williams No Time

