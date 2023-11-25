Site logo

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

25/11/2023

Times from the final free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 1:24.418 139.941 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:24.513 0.095
3 Piastri McLaren 1:24.810 0.392
4 Albon Williams 1:24.929 0.511
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:25.099 0.681
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:25.153 0.735
7 Ocon Alpine 1:25.194 0.776
8 Sargeant Williams 1:25.205 0.787
9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:25.222 0.804
10 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:25.258 0.840
11 Perez Red Bull 1:25.259 0.841
12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:25.292 0.874
13 Gasly Alpine 1:25.303 0.885
14 Alonso Aston Martin 1:25.343 0.925
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:25.405 0.987
16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:25.420 1.002
17 Hulkenberg Haas 1:25.584 1.166
18 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:25.597 1.179
19 Magnussen Haas 1:25.652 1.234
20 Sainz Ferrari 1:25.713 1.295

