Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
24/11/2023

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 1:26.072 137.252 mph
2 Drugovich Aston Martin 1:26.360 0.288
3 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:26.433 0.361
4 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:26.453 0.381
5 Stroll Aston Martin 1:26.631 0.559
6 Piastri McLaren 1:26.665 0.593
7 Sainz Ferrari 1:26.676 0.604
8 Schwartzman Ferrari 1:26.703 0.631
9 Gasly Alpine 1:26.720 0.648
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:26.725 0.653
11 Sargeant Williams 1:26.742 0.670
12 Vesti Mercedes 1:26.815 0.743
13 Doohan Alpine 1:26.865 0.793
14 Pourchaire Alfa Romeo 1:27.093 1.021
15 O'Ward McLaren 1:27.114 1.042
16 Dennis Red Bull 1:27.208 1.136
17 Hadjar Red Bull 1:27.244 1.172
18 O'Sullivan Williams 1:27.460 1.388
19 Magnussen Haas 1:27.462 1.390
20 Bearman Haas 1:27.569 1.497

