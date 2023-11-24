Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 1:26.072 137.252 mph 2 Drugovich Aston Martin 1:26.360 0.288 3 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:26.433 0.361 4 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:26.453 0.381 5 Stroll Aston Martin 1:26.631 0.559 6 Piastri McLaren 1:26.665 0.593 7 Sainz Ferrari 1:26.676 0.604 8 Schwartzman Ferrari 1:26.703 0.631 9 Gasly Alpine 1:26.720 0.648 10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:26.725 0.653 11 Sargeant Williams 1:26.742 0.670 12 Vesti Mercedes 1:26.815 0.743 13 Doohan Alpine 1:26.865 0.793 14 Pourchaire Alfa Romeo 1:27.093 1.021 15 O'Ward McLaren 1:27.114 1.042 16 Dennis Red Bull 1:27.208 1.136 17 Hadjar Red Bull 1:27.244 1.172 18 O'Sullivan Williams 1:27.460 1.388 19 Magnussen Haas 1:27.462 1.390 20 Bearman Haas 1:27.569 1.497