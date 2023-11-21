Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "The season finale is here!

"The Las Vegas GP didn't end how I wanted it to end, but I'm feeling good and excited to go racing again. Thank you once again to everyone who's worked hard to ensure I have a car to drive this weekend, and thanks to all the fans who've sent me messages over the last few days.

"It's been a rollercoaster of a season. From where we started to where we are is all the result of a lot of people's hard work. It's only right for us to go and do our best to finish the season with more points for the team. Let's go."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm looking forward to returning to Abu Dhabi. I have some great memories of racing in the junior categories there and, of course, it's where I did my first rookie test with McLaren last year.

"2023 has been fast-paced in so many ways and it's been a great year of steep learning for me. Some of the results I've had will remain with me forever, and the team and I are looking forward to finishing off the season with the best result possible. It's the final push and the sensational spirit within the racing team and back at the factory will get us over the line."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We've arrived at the end of a long season of racing. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is an important event for us, as we finish off our battle in the Constructors' Championship. We go into the weekend more positively than the previous one, as the Yas Marina Circuit should suit our car better.

"As we approach the end of the season, I have to say that I'm so proud of every single person at McLaren, both trackside and back in Woking. The entire team has worked incredibly hard from the challenging start we had in Bahrain, right through to being in a position where we can fight not only for good points, but also for podiums. We'll take this final opportunity to do our best to finish the season on a high."

Yas Marina Circuit

Race laps: 58

Circuit length: 5.281km/3.281 miles

Total race distance: 306.183km/190.253 miles

Number of corners: 16 (5 right, 9 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5