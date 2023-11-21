Vesti to take part in FP1 in Abu Dhabi

Mercedes junior driver, Frederik Vesti will take part in FP1 this weekend in place of Lewis Hamilton.

The Dane will also get a full day's running in the W14 during next Tuesday's end-of-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit.



Last month, the 21-year-old participated in FP1 in Mexico City, in place of George Russell. This weekend he will now fulfil the second of the two FP1 sessions in which the team must run a rookie, driving Hamilton's car.

The end-of-season test will also mark one year since Vesti got his first experience of F1 machinery, as he took part in the same event driving the W13 in 2022.

In his second year in the category, Vesti is currently second in the F2 Championship. He has taken four victories and three other podium finishes so far this season, ahead of the final round, where he still has a chance of claiming the title.

"Driving in FP1 in Abu Dhabi is another step in my career," said Vesti, who has been a member of the team's junior programme since 2021. "Getting my first experience of an official session on an F1 weekend in Mexico was a big moment. I learnt so much, and it was great being able to support the team and work with Lewis and George.

"I'm looking forward to building on that experience at Yas Marina," he added. "It's a track I know well and that will no doubt make it easier to get up to speed in the one hour of practice. I'm extremely excited to get back behind-the-wheel of the W14 for FP1 and then the post-season test. Once again, I want to say a big thank you to the team for giving me this opportunity."

"Fred acquitted himself well during his first FP1 session in Mexico," said Andrew Shovlin, "running through the programme smoothly and helping us begin the weekend in a positive manner. We look forward to having him back in the car for Abu Dhabi. It will be a busy weekend for Fred, given his F2 commitments. He has shown he has the maturity and confidence to handle this though, and I am sure he will get the most out of it across the weekend."