Las Vegas Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "P10 and fastest lap, it felt like we kinda deserved a bit more from that race. The pace was good.

"In the end, it didn't make too much difference. We were caught out by starting on the Hard in that kind of position when the Safety Car came out. We'll take the positives, a lot better than yesterday and the pace in the car is still pretty good."

Lando Norris: "An unfortunate end to our Las Vegas GP weekend. I just bottomed out on the restart, lost the rear and hit the wall. Not the way we wanted the weekend to end, especially considering the pace looked promising on Oscar's side. Big thanks go to the medical staff for checking me over, and to the team for the work they'll now put in on the car. One week to reset and go again for the season finale in Abu Dhabi."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "First of all, the most important thing today is that Lando is in good condition after what looked like a scary accident in a very fast section of this circuit.

"Today, the car had strong pace. Oscar managed to recover from P18 into the points in what could have been a much stronger result were it not for the need to add a stop at the end after his earlier puncture. Despite this, he recovered to P10 and took the extra point for fastest lap. Two points isn't many compared to those we have scored in recent weeks but they're important in our battle for fourth in Constructors' Championship.

"It's been a tricky weekend in Vegas. We now regroup, rest when we can, and prepare to go again in the season finale. We're looking forward to a much smoother weekend in Abu Dhabi on a circuit that should be more favourable to our car."