"Max always seemed to have an answer to everything," admits Norris

For one brief moment it looked as though Lando Norris might pull off the shock of the season... but it was not to be.

He'd shadowed the Red Bull from the outset, despite almost losing out to a charging Lewis Hamilton at the restart, and though it appeared Norris would have to settle for second there was a moment on Lap 8 when the McLaren driver attempted to go around the outside of Max Verstappen in Turn 1 and having been rebuffed had another go at Turn 4.

In his pursuit of his foe the Briton posted a string of fastest laps, but by race end was 8s down on the world champion.

"It couldn't have gone much better, to be honest," said Norris at race end. "Good pace, similar to yesterday, which is the main thing.

"At the second start I was just a little bit aggressive on it," he admitted. "But I'm still happy, P2 is as good as you can get nowadays and for the time being.

Asked about that moment when he almost nailed the Dutchman, Norris said: "There's little bits where the tyres come back to you a little bit and then you can push on, but Max always seemed to have an answer to everything, which is a shame, but fair play to him, he drove a good race.

"It was tough with the wind conditions and everything, but P2 is a good result."

