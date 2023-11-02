Perez not my responsibility insists Verstappen

Max Verstappen says it should not be down to him to assist his teammate in retaining runner-up position in the championship.

The three-time world champion was speaking days after his Sergio Perez crashed out on the opening lap of his home race, thereby allowing Lewis Hamilton to close to within 20 points.

In the build up to the Mexican race there was talk of bad feeling between the pair, indeed as the Dutchman took the unusual step of employing a couple of bodyguards F1 dreamed up another of its tedious campaigns in the form of 'Racespect' as it sought to play down the situation... a situation that seemingly goes back to Monaco 2022.

Verstappen and those in his close circle believe that Perez deliberately crashed at the end of qualifying in order to prevent his teammate claiming pole.

The Dutchman's feelings about the matter only surfaced this time last year during the Brazilian Grand Prix, when he was asked to yield to his teammate in order to allow him to claim additional points.

"I told you already last time, don't ask that again to me," he snapped. "Are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it."

If today was anything to go by Verstappen hasn't mellowed over the last twelve months.

Asked if he would assist his teammate in securing the runner-up spot, he replied: "I think at the end of the day it shouldn't always matter on me, you know, to get the points.

"I'm confident in Checo that he can stay ahead because I do think on average we have the faster car and I think also last year it wasn't well spoken about before we got into the race weekend.

"Let's just hope we don't get into that situation," he smiled, "I think it's better for everyone."

Despite Helmut Marko's claim that Perez, who has a contract for 2024, retaining his seat is dependent on him finishing runner up - thereby giving Red Bull its first ever 1-2 in the championship - Christian Horner insists that this is not the case.