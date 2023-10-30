Mexican GP: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "The pace of the car was very good today, we were planning to do a different strategy to everyone else but unfortunately we couldn't show that with the red flag.

"Nevertheless, we were very strong on the hard tyres at the end. To win 16 races in a season is something I never thought would be possible, this season has been unbelievable. I understand from Checo's side why he went for it at the beginning, it would have been incredible for him to be on the podium at his home race here in Mexico. Thankfully the crowd stayed, and they've been amazing all weekend, I've felt so welcome here as I always do. For now, my head is already on to the next race, let's see what we can do in Brazil."

Sergio Perez: "I had a tremendous start, probably my best of the year, the gap was there and if you don't go for it what's the point in being here. I went for it and to be honest I wasn't expecting Charles to brake as late as he did and simply, there was not room for three cars. I wanted this victory badly and I knew it was risky but if it had worked, I would have ended up in the lead. At your home grand prix, after being on the podium twice you want to give it your all and I went totally for it, I really wanted the win today and I massively tried to get that. I go home really sad because of the result but proud of myself and my Team that we left it all out there, this is just racing, and this is how the sport goes sometimes."

Christian Horner: "A race of contrasting fortunes. Another amazing race by Max today, total and utter dominance, but for Checo, an absolutely gutting home race. He had a rocket ship launch of a start and had so much momentum going into that first corner. You can't blame him for going for it to try and take the lead at his home race. but ultimately, three does not go into one and it was a crushing blow to see him out. Dietrich Mateschitz always used to say, "no risk, no fun" and we gave it our all from the very beginning. Both cars started incredibly well. Our starts haven't been our strongest this year, there has been a variance to them. The control guys did a great job today. Great starts with Checo and Max in the first run and then obviously the restart and Max getting that that blinder as well."