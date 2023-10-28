Red Bull is not helping Perez, claims Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton claims that Red Bull is not giving Sergio Perez the support he needs.

In what might appear to be another attempt to destabilise the Austrian team, what with the ongoing claims of a power struggle involving Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, not to mention Perez's ongoing issues, Hamilton's comments could also be said to be somewhat incendiary at a time Max Verstappen has had to take on two bodyguards following reports of a feud between the two drivers.

I think that his team is not helping him at all," Hamilton told Fox Sports. "I know that Red Bull is made up of many members, but there are people who affect him psychologically and do not support him.

"If I heard such negative things about myself every weekend it would be very difficult," he added. "So he is in a very complicated environment for him, but I think he knows how to deal with it.

"I haven't experienced exactly something like what Sergio is going through," he continued, "but as a driver I understand the psychological and mental pressures. It is something very heavy that falls on you, and it is very difficult to explain it in words."

However, the Briton believes racing on home soil in front of his adoring countrymen, will be the perfect boost for the Mexican.

"He has great support around him," he said, "he is taking care of himself very well.

"I was very excited for him at the beginning of the season, because he was driving so well," he continued. "I even think that at some point he led the drivers' championship, and I thought 'we are finally seeing the best of Checo,' but it is a very long year and a very long season.

"This is a very demanding sport, but what I can highlight most about Perez is that he always recovers, gets up and keeps trying. Something I can assure you is that Mexico is going to show itself this weekend.

"When I was at Silverstone, I was very motivated, and it will surely be something that will happen to him."

Check out our Friday gallery from Mexico City here.