Perez laughing at speculation

Sergio Perez says he is amused by the continuing speculation over his future, whilst insisting that there is no bad feeling between he and his team.

Unable to beat the Bulls on track, some might believe that instead others are trying alternative methods to destabilise the Austrian team.

In recent weeks there has been talk of a power struggle between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, along with continuing claims over the future of Sergio Perez.

With the team hoping for its first ever 1-2 in the championship standings it has been claimed that the Mexican will be dropped at season end if he fails, while social media had been awash with claims that the Mexican is to announce his retirement this weekend.

"I'm just laughing," said the Mexican when asked about the speculation. "There's nothing I can do about it.

"I'm fully focused on my job," he continued, "but it really sums up my season... a guy says something about me and then all of a sudden it becomes true.

"I have a contract for next year," he insisted. "I have no reason not to fulfil that contract. I'm going to give my very best to it. I've made a commitment. But more than that, it will not be my final contract in F1."

Ahead of his home race, the Mexican was also keen to play down talk of bad feeling within the team towards him, with local media claiming that teammate Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko having been continually negative towards him.

Though there have been 'disagreements' between the two drivers, going back to Brazil 2022, the media has been making much of the comments Marko made in the summer in which he blamed Perez' ethnicity for his lack of performance.

"I think the media likes to create these sorts of rivalries outside the track," said Perez. "We are a great sport, we are a great example for a lot of generations and we should just be focused on the sport side, whatever happens on track should always stay there. There is nothing else going on; the most important thing is that everything stays on track.

"Obviously we are all rivals," he added. "At the same time, we are all sports athletes. We all want to do the best for ourselves. Max and myself, we are in the same team, so we both want to win, and we're giving our best, so I don't think there should be any rivalry.

"For example, if I'm fighting for the race with Fernando, he's not my rival out of the track, it's just that we are fighting on track. But, like I say, the media like to create this rivalry out of the track, which I don't think is right and it's important for the fans to understand that."

Sadly, not everyone does understand and despite a campaign called "Racepect", which is being heavily promoted this weekend, Red Bull has resorted to hiring security guards for Verstappen, while, following complaints from drivers after last year's race, access to the paddock has been restricted.

"Checo and I, we get on really well," the three-time world champion said of claim of an intense rivalry with Perez. "That's made up. For us, I don't think there is any rivalry.

"Of course, as a driver on-track, you always like to be first or to be faster," he added. "I think we have a lot of respect for each other, and we appreciate each other's performances.

"I think it's a good thing that it maybe starts here now," he said of the campaign, the Dutchman having been loudly booed by sections of the crowd during last weekend's podium ceremony.

"It's not only here, in general I think the behaviour of the crowd in some places I think can be a bit better," he said. "For example, in Austin maybe it was a bit towards me but in general, I think the behaviour of supporting your favourite driver is fine, but then I think you also have to respect the competition.

"But this is not only in our sport. It's a general problem in a lot of sports that I think needs to be looked at, and needs to be improved."

Asked if the booing actually incentivises him into raising his performance, he said: "I stay neutral in everything, in winning, in losing, in these kind of scenarios, I think for me that definitely works the best.

"I'm there to win, I'm there to perform, and as long as I can look at myself that I did the best I could and I'm there standing with the trophy, then that's it for me. That's what's most important for me at the end of the weekend."

