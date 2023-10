Mexican GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I think it was a positive start to the weekend, of course, it wasn't plain sailing out there today, there are always a few things to improve. You can see that the track is very slippery and the tyres were difficult to manage in the long runs, so there are still a few things that we can work on. We did look competitive out there so that's good, maybe even better than expected. Tomorrow, it's going to be incredibly close over one lap and the race pace again will be a different story."

Sergio Perez: "It is funny, when you are in the car you are so focused you can forget where you are and then as soon as you are out, it's like wow, it's a lot of attention, but it is so nice to have a lot of support from the fans. I would say we didn't have a straightforward day, we didn't get a good read on the soft over a single lap, I had a yellow flag, so I ended up doing it on my second timed lap. Then my lap wasn't tidy and I nearly ended up going off in the final corner! So, there are still plenty of things to understand, especially the different compounds to get a good read for Sunday. I think overall we are looking in a good position and I think we have a good direction to take. Things are looking good but as we know, qualifying is going to be tight."