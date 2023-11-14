Las Vegas Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's finally time for the Las Vegas GP! We've all been looking forward to this since it was announced last year. I'm excited to race on the Vegas Strip. I'm sure it's going to be a special one with an incredible atmosphere.

"It's a brand-new track for all of us. I've been preparing in the sim but experiencing it in practice will be interesting. We've had a couple of good races with four podiums in the last five races. I'm determined to keep the consistency going into the final two races of the season and end on a high."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm excited to be heading to Vegas and kicking off the last double header of the season. It should be a fun one, driving in a unique location. I can't wait to see what it looks like.

"Vegas is another new track for me, but it's new for everyone else, so it should make for an interesting weekend. The team have done an amazing job with the car this season, and I'm hoping to get back in the points."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "We're now heading into the final double header of the season, a season that's showcased the team's hard work, focus and determination to achieve our mission to go back and fight for podiums.

"The Las Vegas GP will have an incredible atmosphere, and it is a new track for all. We'll have some learning to do during sessions, however, I have no doubt that the team will deliver."

Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Race laps: 50

Circuit length: 6.201km/3.853 miles

Total race distance: 310.050km/190.656 miles

Number of corners: 17 (11 right, 6 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5