Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Preview - Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake brings the 2023 season to an end at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The race in Yas Marina may be the last chapter of a long season, but there is still plenty to be decided in the championship, and the team vowed to fight up until the final metre of road in the final race.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marks the final race for Sauber Motorsport under the moniker of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake - a special moment that calls for a special performance by everyone in the team.

The season finale is always a special occasion. It doesn't need to be a high-stakes race: a championship decider, a make-it-or-break-it moment when answers are given, verdicts handed out (even though this one is, as far as our team is concerned), for it to have a special significance. A season finale is special just because it is what it is, the final page in the book that was 2023.

The season finale is a moment of elation, the end of a long journey spent side by side, shoulder to shoulder with teammates, rivals, colleagues. It's also a moment of reflection, to look back at what one has done over the last twelve months, to review, to revisit, to learn: and this, this one has been a long season, born long ago in chilly February with team launches, then onwards in warmer climates with testing and the first race in Bahrain. It's been a season of highs and lows, a season of steps forward and lessons learnt, a season of hard work, fun moments, long hours and sweat, smiles and tears.

The season finale is always a poignant moment: it's the last day of school, it's when you look forward to the holidays but with a tinge of melancholy for what has been, and what has gone. It's a moment to take stock, and a moment to say goodbye to partners and workmates whose path takes a different direction from yours: it is a moment to reflect on the people who shared this journey with you, and went from colleagues, to friends, to family.

The season finale in Abu Dhabi is where we will say goodbye to our partners at Alfa Romeo after six exciting years together: with the pride of having brought this most historical brand back into Formula One, of having spoken to and for Alfisti all over the world, of having fought for every inch of tarmac for the Biscione. With the pride of having brought together the Italian brand with Sauber, and the Swiss team's Formula One heritage so few can boast.

The season finale in Abu Dhabi, still, will be a race: a race we enter to fight, to claim points, to finish the year on a high. To carry momentum into the winter, into the new year, into the new season. There is still a lot at stake: plenty to fight for, and fight we will. For our brands, for our people, for our fans.

The season finale is the closing chapter of this symphony of a long season: but the music is still playing, and we're ready for 2023's last dance.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "A long, challenging season comes to an end: it's been nine intense months and there is no denying we didn't quite meet the expectations we had set for ourselves back at the start. Over the course of these 21 races so far, there have been bad days and good days, but we always stuck together, as a team, as it always should be; despite all the challenges, all of us, the team trackside, the home team back in Hinwil, and of course, our drivers, never refrained from working hard to improve and further develop our car, and for this we must be proud of the effort we put in - and keep it as a foundation and as a starting point for the season that will come. Now, one last race awaits us: with our main competitors not scoring points in Las Vegas, the standings have remained unchanged, and there is one more chance in front of us to try and further improve our position in the standings. On top of that, this race weekend will mark the end of the partnership with our title partner, Alfa Romeo - and we intend to honour this relationship one last time and celebrate these six fruitful years together, during which both our brands flourished and grew. We are all ready to give all we have until the chequered flag on Sunday evening, to try and finish the season on a positive note."

Valtteri Bottas: "Just like that, we find ourselves in Abu Dhabi, for the final race of the year. It's been a busy, challenging season, and although we haven't reached the goals we had set for ourselves back in January, I reckon we can still say we worked really hard to better understand our package and, with it, many lessons that will help us in 2024. It was really unfortunate to see my race being over pretty much after the first corner last Saturday, as we had looked strong all weekend and I was confident we could have brought home some points. Still, none of our competitors scored points in Las Vegas and the standings remain unchanged: this weekend we have one more chance to do well and improve our position, and we are motivated to do our best to achieve it."

Zhou Guanyu: "It seems like yesterday we were preparing to kick off a new season in Bahrain, and here we are now, heading into the last race weekend of the year. My second Formula One season comes to an end, and I can say I am proud of the progress and the growth I have made as a driver this year. Unfortunately, things didn't quite go as planned for us this season, but we still have one more race to try and improve our position in the standings, have a good race and carry this momentum into the break. Looking back at Las Vegas, I had a very eventful race with a lot of battles, even if I couldn't really improve my position from where I was starting. Our direct competitors didn't make it into the top ten either, which means the battle is still open: the whole team is ready and determined to do our best to try and improve our position in the standings. That would be a nice way to end our season, for the team back home in Hinwil who worked so hard throughout the year, and for our fans, for their unwavering support."