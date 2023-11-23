Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: Abu Dhabi always brings back good memories for me and the Team, winning my first Drivers' Championship here is a memory that we'll never forget.

It's been a long but successful season, I'm looking forward to a break and having some free time. The whole Team has worked incredibly hard and everyone deserves a good rest and time with their friends and families. It's the last push for the year and I'm hoping to end this season on a high.

Sergio Perez: The final race of 2023! It's been a tough season at times and it's come with highs and lows for me but to be going to Abu Dhabi with second place in the Championship secured makes me very happy. I want to end the season on a high so I'll work hard in the time I have in the car to ensure we're in a good window. We had great pace in Vegas and I've had two brilliant weeks of racing, Brazil and then last weekend were so fun. I want to get the most out of the car once again and if we get it right we should have a successful Saturday and Sunday.

• Oracle Red Bull Racing is about to complete the most successful season in Formula 1 history. Max's win in Las Vegas was the 20th victory for the Team, the most by any constructor in a single year. The Team has also already broken the record for most laps led in a season and are currently three laps short of 1,100 this year.

• Max's Las Vegas triumph was his 18th win of the season, three more than his total last year, and five more than any other driver has ever managed in previous years.

• Checo clinched second place in the championship with his podium finish in Las Vegas, ensuring that Oracle Red Bull Racing will finish 1-2 in the Drivers' Championship for the first time in their history.

• Yas Marina Circuit is the only track on which Max has won for the past three years in succession. The Team is also seeking a seventh pole and win at Yas Marina this weekend.

• Max's 53rd career victory brought him level with former Red Bull Racing driver Seb Vettel for third on the all-time win list, behind only Michael Schumacher (91), and Lewis Hamilton (103).