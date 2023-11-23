Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: The 2023 season ends this weekend in the familiar setting of Abu Dhabi. There has been some resurfacing at several corners but otherwise the track remains unchanged following some major reprofiling a couple of years ago.

The afternoon sessions of FP1 and FP3 take place in the warmer conditions and are less useful than the key evening FP2 session. Zak O'Sullivan will drive Alex's car in FP1, which will give him some valuable F1 experience and give us some new feedback about the performance of FW45. Alex will return for FP2.

Our main objective this weekend is to complete the last of the testing that can inform the final development path of FW46. Simultaneously, we will be looking to secure 7th place in the Championship. Whilst we will need to watch what our rivals are up to, our best form of defence will be attack and we will simply be looking to maximise the performance of FW45 and to complete the season with the best race result that we can.

Alex Albon: As we head into the last race of the year, we have a clear goal and objective to achieve with the Constructors' Championship. It's going to be an interesting race; it's not always been our favourite track but with this updated layout over the past few years, it does suit us a little more than before. We'll just need to ensure we stay focused on executing our job and not making any mistakes.

Logan Sargeant: I'm looking forward to the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The aim is to finish the season strong with the team and keep hold of P7 in the Championship. Yas Marina Circuit is one I know well from my previous experiences in single seaters. Hopefully we can build throughout the weekend and have a positive result.

Zak O'Sullivan: I'm really excited to get behind the wheel of the FW45 in FP1 in Abu Dhabi. To have this opportunity so early in my career is fantastic, and I cannot wait to get my first taste of the latest generation of F1 cars. Huge thanks to Williams Racing for facilitating this. It's going to be great working with the team, Alex and Logan throughout the weekend.