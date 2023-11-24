Fines for Williams and Aston Martin

Williams and Aston Martin have both been fined for poor communications with their drivers in FP1.

In the first incident Logan Sargeant was preparing for a push lap and the radio communication from his engineer was almost entirely about preparation for that lap.

The American only received warning of the approach of Jack Doohan, 1 second prior to his arrival, which could easily have resulted in a collision.

In mitigation it was noted that 50% of the field were substitute drivers and hence there were many different run plans in operation, making it hard for teams to predict whether cars were going to be on push laps or otherwise. However, on a circuit where there are a number of places where it is not possible for the driver to have effective use of their mirrors to see approaching cars, it is essential that priority of radio communications be given to warning the driver, of other cars, rather than information for the preparation of a push lap.

Accordingly the stewards felt a fine of €5,000 was warranted, alongside a reprimand for Sargeant because he changed direction too late rather than remaining on a predictable line.

In the second incident, Lance Stroll was unable to see the approaching car of Frederik Vesti in his mirrors and his team failed to give him adequate warning - effectively less than one second.

The Canadian driver did remain on his line and hence there was no risk of collision however his team failed to keep him properly informed.

The Aston Martin driver was on a circuit where there are numerous corners where rearwards visibility is very limited and there is the potential for high speed deltas between those on preparation laps and push laps, therefore it is essential that teams effectively communicate the approach of other cars to their drivers.

For this reason, a fine of €5,000 was deemed appropriate.

All teams were reminded that they are expected to provide their drivers with adequate warning of approaching cars in all practice sessions and especially in qualifying and that failure to do so will be investigated.