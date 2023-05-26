Monaco GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 1:13.372 101.736 mph 2 Alonso Aston Martin 1:13.710 0.338 3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:14.035 0.663 4 Perez Red Bull 1:14.038 0.666 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.093 0.721 6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.244 0.872 7 Norris McLaren 1:14.467 1.095 8 Ocon Alpine 1:14.585 1.213 9 Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.653 1.281 10 Albon Williams 1:14.666 1.294 11 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:14.718 1.346 12 Magnussen Haas 1:14.725 1.353 13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:14.820 1.448 14 Gasly Alpine 1:14.866 1.494 15 Russell Mercedes 1:15.066 1.694 16 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:15.083 1.711 17 Piastri McLaren 1:15.192 1.820 18 Sargeant Williams 1:15.557 2.185 19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:15.684 2.312 20 Hulkenberg Haas 1:15.785 2.413

