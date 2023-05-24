Monaco GP: Preview - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It's a bit of a home race for me in Monaco, so it's a short commute to the track! It's good to be back racing after the Grand Prix cancellation last weekend, but we hope everyone is safe in Italy and in the end it was the correct decision to not race that weekend.

"Monaco is a race we always look forward to as Formula One drivers. It's such a thrill to race around these streets, there is nothing quite like it. We are curious to see how the car performs on a low-speed circuit such as this. Making sure we nail the car set-up and getting into a rhythm early will be important. As overtaking is so difficult in Monaco, grid position is also going to be pivotal to the result on Sunday. If we can have a strong Saturday, that will set us up nicely for another good result this weekend."

Lance Stroll: "While we're looking forward to going racing again, I know the thoughts of the team continue to be with the people affected in the Emilia Romagna region. Imola is a track we love racing at, but the safety of all those involved always has to come first and we recognise that the correct decision was made to cancel the race.

"The Monaco Grand Prix is really special; a Grand Prix like no other. It requires full focus and full commitment, pushing you more over one lap than any other track on the calendar. There are no long straights - only tight and twisty streets - so there's not really time to think. You just have to trust your intuition. It's been said before, but it's a real privilege to race on a track with so much history and I have many great memories of epic Grands Prix here."

Insight and Speed with Cognizant

• Race interruptions: The Safety Car has been used in three out of the last five races, with a single Virtual Safety Car appearance in that time. Despite the narrowness of the circuit and the proximity of the walls, this race can go without incident. Last year's wet race was red-flagged due to barrier damage.

• Overtaking: This is the hardest circuit on the calendar to overtake on. If a move is to be attempted, the Nouvelle Chicane at the end of the tunnel is the best place for it, while Sainte Devote and Mirabeau also provide relatively decent opportunities. Any on-track pass is well-earned here.

• Strategy: Monaco traditionally has been a one-stop race, utilising the two softest compounds of Pirelli's range. With no change to the compounds, expect similar again this year. Track position is key here, and car setup will likely prioritise one-lap pace over race pace. The pit time loss is below the season's average.