Honda has "no objections" to Alonso remaining at Aston Martin

Despite the fact that he will be 45 in 2026, and has previously criticised its engines, Honda says it has no objections to Fernando Alonso remaining with Aston Martin.

The news comes at time the forthcoming F1 movie, which has Lewis Hamilton as co-producer and consultant, will attempt to convince us that Brad Pitt can come out of retirement to help a rookie at the age of 59.

However, while Alonso is still as feisty, sharp and hungry as ever, there is no denying that age takes its toll, though with the Spaniard currently third in the standings and targeting his 33rd victory, few would currently bet against him being around in 2026.

Indeed, considering his torrid experience at Honda's previous return to the sport in 2015, the two-time world champion may well feel that there is unfinished business.

"We have no objections whatsoever in him driving," said Honda Racing Corporation president, Koji Watanabehe when asked if a 45-year-old, even a two-time champion, might be an issue, particularly in light of the Spaniard's criticism of the company during those awful seasons with McLaren. Indeed, at the 2015 Japanese Grand Prix, Alonso famously described the Honda power-unit as an F2 engine.

"He's making a great contribution both on and off the track," added Martin Whitmarsh. "Obviously I spoke to Fernando a little while ago about the direction we intended to go.

"I'm sure everyone here is referring to some comments that were made probably in the heat of battle once, which were quite memorable I suppose for some, but I think he understands and respects what Honda are doing.

"Honda won the 2022 and 2021 world championships and unless we can beat them this year they are going to do it again. So they are a very great partner for us and I think Fernando sees that.

"Probably 2026, who knows, is outside his planning horizon at the moment," he admitted. "I hope he'll be around for a number of years and if he's as fit and as competitive as he is today it would be fantastic to have him in the car in 2026 as well."