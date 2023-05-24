Monaco GP: Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: It was disappointing not to be able to race at Imola, which is one of our favourite tracks on the current Formula One calendar. However, it was clear that the race couldn't take place in the wake of the heavy rain and flooding that affected the Emilia-Romagna region last week. Our thoughts remain with the people of Imola and the surrounding area; we wish them well and look forward to joining them again to enjoy the spectacle of the Imola event as soon as possible.

This weekend we take on the huge challenge of the Circuit de Monaco. Although the layout of the track is very familiar, it never fails to offer up a new challenge. The weather is currently forecast to be cool but dry, however, there will inevitably be cloud on the mountains, which could move over the circuit. Even if the weather remains fair, the sessions will be interrupted as drivers push the limits of their cars.

The tyre compounds are the softest that Pirelli offer and are the same as we raced in Baku and the same as we would have had for the Alternative Tyre Allocation event in Imola. They should work reasonably well in Monaco by Saturday afternoon, but they may be a little trickier during Free Practice on Friday.

Overtaking will remain very difficult and the drivers will be pushed to their limits during the 78 laps of the Grand Prix.

Monaco remains a unique challenge for the drivers and engineers but in return offers potential reward to those that can best rise to that challenge. We always look forward to Monaco and this year is no exception.

Alex Albon: Heading into Monaco, it's a bit of a home race to some extent. I really enjoy driving around here; it's obviously a weekend where Saturday is a bit more focused on than Sunday, which is a rarity. It's another street track and we've done a number of these this year already, however this one is much more about building up confidence throughout the weekend. As there's zero run off, you can't attack it the same way as a lot of the other street tracks we've been to. In terms of competitiveness, it will be interesting, however I'm hoping the weather might create a few surprises and make it a bit more unpredictable.

Logan Sargeant: I'm super excited to be heading back to Monaco this weekend. It was a very special feeling racing there last year and one that I will always look forward too. Another street track will be a huge challenge but I'm feeling motivated to get back in the car and be better than ever.